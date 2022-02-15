Maintenance worker dies at LEGOLAND New York Resort

State police are investigating the death of a maintenance worker at LEGOLAND New York Resort this month.

Shane Roy Gunser died on the job Feb. 5.

The 33-year-old from Washingtonville was working as LEGOLAND New York Resort's chief hotel maintenance engineer when he passed away.

So far, it's not clear how he died or if it was during a work-related incident.

A LEGOLAND New York Resort representative offered condolences and referred questions to police.

News 12 has a call out to authorities for more information.