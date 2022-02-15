ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maintenance worker dies at LEGOLAND New York Resort

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
State police are investigating the death of a maintenance worker at LEGOLAND New York Resort this month.

Shane Roy Gunser died on the job Feb. 5.

The 33-year-old from Washingtonville was working as LEGOLAND New York Resort's chief hotel maintenance engineer when he passed away.

So far, it's not clear how he died or if it was during a work-related incident.

A LEGOLAND New York Resort representative offered condolences and referred questions to police.

News 12 has a call out to authorities for more information.

Guest
2d ago

Poor man . May he RIP 🙏 Prayers sent to his family

