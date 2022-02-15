Crochet Easter Bunny Hat

Break out the eggs and bunnies, because it’s almost time to start decorating for Easter! Like it or not, Peeps are a major part of the holiday, and it can go beyond the marshmallow treat. Last year, it was all about the Peeps inflatable decoration. This year? It just might be all about these Peeps yard signs.
Cadbury's search for its next mascot for the Cadbury egg has returned in 2022, the company announced. Along with their pet appearing in the next "Cadbury Clucking Bunny" commercial, the winner will also receive $5,000, the company stated. Last year's winner was Betty the Australian White's tree frog from Stuart,...
Join the Argyle Lions Club for their Annual Breakfast with the Bunny in the Argyle Intermediate School Cafeteria from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. All the pancakes you can eat for $5 each with lots of activities, a drawing and more.
Mother Nature doesn’t rest. The snow falls and creates a test. The bird feeders have been filled. And the sunflower seeds are chilled. Are flying between snowflakes on end. The birds find nutty nourishment best. A mix of feeder seeds falls to the ground. Rabbits hop to it and...
This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
A kitten who was discovered alone under a car, turned out to have escaped from his litter and was due for a reunion. Last month, Mellissa, the founder of Tiny but Mighty Kitten Rescue (in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada), received a call about a kitten needing urgent help. A Good Samaritan had found him outside alone in the freezing cold.
Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
A cat burglar and kleptocat, has stolen the hearts of Australians after becoming an internet celebrity for his relentless robbing of locals and their toys. Kay McCall and her husband were moving into a new apartment last year in Ferny Hills, near Brisbane, when they met a ginger cat who hopped over the fence looking for a head pat and chin scratches.
When Her Majesty turned 18, she was given her first puppy, named Susan, by her parents. So adored was the Queen’s first canine friend that the then 21-year-old princess took Susan along with her and Philip on their honeymoon in 1947. According to Marie Claire, Her Majesty has now...
Q: I recently moved to Redding from the Bay Area and I am ordering my tomato seeds. Because this is a much hotter climate, I’m not sure if my old favorites will produce well. Can you recommend some tomato verities that produce well in this climate?. A: For several...
Your bedroom should be a place for you to unwind and recharge, and one way to turn it into an even more relaxing haven is to add some greenery. Placing houseplants in your bedroom can help bring some extra color and calmness, and you can’t go wrong with that.
Did you know that many dogs' feet smell like corn chips? But what is that aroma? Here's the reason your dog's feet might smell like Fritos.
Winter can be tough for all of us. It’s cold, the days are shorter, and sometimes we may need a little extra something to lift our spirits. For plant people, that often means another plant that will spark some joy for us during this dreary time of year. It’s...
