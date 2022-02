The first year of the pandemic was deadly for dialysis patients, according to a ProPublica reporter who combed through federal data on pandemic deaths in 2020. Duaa Eldeib found that almost 20% more dialysis patients died in the first year of the pandemic than in the previous year. Eldeib said the increased death rate was so significant that the overall number of people receiving dialysis shrank for the first time in nearly 50 years.

ADVOCACY ・ 9 DAYS AGO