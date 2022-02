Dear University of Maine and University of Maine at Machias community members,. Last week, we had 76 community members join us for our campus-based booster clinic, achieving up-to-date status after being fully vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer or J&J shots. That brings the total boosters administered in our campus-based clinics with the help of our community partner, Northern Light Pharmacy, to 800. We are grateful for everyone’s participation and will keep the momentum going with another clinic in the coming weeks. We will let you know details when they become available.

