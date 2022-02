Ben Simmons has not been seen much in the last eight months, but the newest Brooklyn Net was happy to make an appearance during Monday night’s game. The Nets hosted the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Arena on Monday, and not only was Simmons in attendance, but he was on the bench. Though not yet playing with the team, Simmons seemed to be in a good mood, and looked to be laughing at something along with Andre Drummond, who was also part of the Simmons trade.

