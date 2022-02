Realme is launching the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ in India on February 16 while other markets such as the UK and Europe will also be receiving the budget-friendly Realme 9i. Leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore has offered up extensive price lists for the models in four different markets: UK, Europe, Italy, and Russia. Considering the specs offered up in the Realme 9 range, it can be argued that Realme is taking a risk by pushing the prices higher than could be expected, presuming this leak is accurate.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO