Law

Sandy Hook families get $73 million in settlement with gun maker

By WRAL
WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandy Hook families get $73 million in settlement with gun maker. The...

www.wral.com

Daily Beast

Gunmaker Will Pay Up Over Sandy Hook Massacre

Nine families whose loved ones were murdered in the Sandy Hook massacre have settled with Remington Arms, the gun manufacturer whose semiautomatic rifle was used in the 2012 shooting, according to a new court filing. The Waterbury, Connecticut filing, first reported by ABC News, did not reveal any financial terms,...
WATERBURY, CT
740thefan.com

Nine Sandy Hook families settle liability claims with Remington Arms

(Reuters) – Remington Arms on Tuesday settled liability claims with the families of five adults and four children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, the first time that a gun maker has been held liable for a mass shooting in the United States, court records showed. (Reporting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remington
The Trace

The Sandy Hook Lawsuit Against Remington Is Over

Families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre have agreed to a $73 million settlement with Remington Arms. The agreement heralds the final chapter of a nearly eight-year legal saga that has provided a template for successfully suing the gun industry. Remington — which made the Bushmaster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Decider.com

Lauren Wright Clashes With ‘The View’ Hosts Over Regulating Gun Makers: “This Isn’t Working”

Another episode of The View, another conflict with the show’s latest conservative guest co-host. Today, the ABC talk show welcomed political scientist and conservative commentator Lauren Wright. She quickly clashed with the panel when they began discussing the news that gun manufacturer Remington agreed to pay a $73 million settlement for the way it marketed the weapon responsible for the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary tragedy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

A Gun Manufacturer Is Finally Paying for a Mass Shooting in the United States

Remington, the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, has reached a historic $73 million settlement with relatives of victims of the 2012 massacre, which left 20 children and 6 adults dead. The settlement marks the first time a gun manufacturer has been held accountable for a mass shooting in the United States. The families’ lawsuit alleged that the gun manufacturer irresponsibly marketed the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle to at-risk young men like the school shooter through video games. The $73 million settlement comes less than a year after attorneys for Remington offered the families nearly $33...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
citywatchla.com

How Conspiracy Theories Are More Personal, More Cruel, And More Mainstream After Sandy Hook Shootings

These conspiracy theories are part of a dangerous misinformation crisis that has been building for years in the U.S. American politics has long had a paranoid streak, and belief in conspiracy theories is nothing new. But as the news cycle reminds us daily, outlandish conspiracy theories born on social media now regularly achieve mainstream acceptance and are echoed by people in power.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Gun-maker slammed for 2.5-pound "children's assault rifle" based on AR-15

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Gun control advocates on Wednesday sharply condemned an Illinois-based company for recently unveiling the JR-15, a long rifle inspired by the AR-15 but marketed for children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fast Company

Remington becomes America’s first gun manufacturer to be held liable for a mass shooting

Families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have reached a settlement—the first of its kind—with the company that manufactured the rifle used during the massacre, according to court documents. Remington agreed Tuesday to settle the liability claims of the families of four students and five adults who were among the 26 people killed in 2012 by the gunman, 20-year-old Adam Lanza. Lanza used a Bushmaster semi-automatic rifle manufactured by Remington, in addition to another handgun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fast Company

An AR-15 designed for children shocks even the most jaded gun-control advocates

Four years ago this week, in one of the deadliest mass shootings in memory, 17 people were shot and killed by a 19-year-old gunman at a high school in Parkland, Florida. The tragedy spurred a revitalized gun reform movement led by a new generation, with youth coalitions like March For Our Lives calling for common-sense gun legislation. Still, school shootings continue to rise: Between August and December 2021, there were 136 instances of gunfire on school grounds, the highest rate in a 5-month period since the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety began tracking it in 2013. And 70% of school shooters, many of whom have easy home access to weapons, are under the age of 18.
PARKLAND, FL
The Week

The disappointing truth about the Sandy Hook settlement

Nothing makes me more sullen about the state of American self-government than stories connected to the country's epidemic of gun violence. Yes, that even holds for Tuesday's news that nine families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting have reached a $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington Arms. That's good for those long-suffering families. But it's a triumph that likely won't be repeated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Families of Sandy Hook victims settle with Remington

A company that made a rifle used in one of the US's deadliest school shootings has settled with the families of victims for $73m (£53.9m). The settlement from Remington Arms comes in response to a lawsuit brought by the families of nine of 26 victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.
PUBLIC SAFETY

