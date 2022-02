Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S22 series on Wednesday during the most important Unpacked press conference of the year. The Galaxy S22 launch event is special because Samsung is about to deliver a unique development. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the first Galaxy S phone to provide a complete Galaxy Note experience. Fans of the Note will be ecstatic to get a Note refresh. Galaxy S buyers, meanwhile, will have the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus to choose from. But built-in stylus or not, the Galaxy S22’s best feature might be something you didn’t expect: Commitment for four years of Android updates.

