Chipotle just opened its 3,000th store. It has 4,000 left to go

By Chipotle Mexican Grill
Albany Herald
 3 days ago

The fast food chain Chipotle has been a hot topic as of late. The restaurant raised its prices in the summer of 2021, arguing that it was necessary if they were to pay their workers a higher wage (via CNN). Chipotle also noted rising ingredient cost as a reason, but the point remained locked onto how an average hourly wage of $15 was unsustainable without more expensive products. People were upset about the price increase, but the issue was not having to pay for people's wages, but that Brian Niccol, the CEO of Chipotle, still received a $23 million bonus in 2020, according to Newsweek.
Fulfilling your craving for burritos or taco bowls will be getting easier in years to come, but it will take some times. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report said Tuesday it’s raising its forecast for the number of restaurants it can operate in North America by 1,000 to 7,000.
