You've probably heard it mentioned more than once this year: if you come across a seal on the beach during the cold winter months, DON'T GO NEAR IT. That's the job of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center based in Brigantine, NJ. They rehabilitate injured sea mammals so they can, hopefully, return to the ocean in the best shape possible. It's common to come across beached seals during the winter months along South Jersey's beaches. The experts advise that you not get too close, take not of any injury, and call the center at (609) 266-0538 to report any sightings.

BRIGANTINE, NJ ・ 44 MINUTES AGO