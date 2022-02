WASHINGTON (7News) — The Virginia Poison Center is warning adults and parents about an ingredient in at-home COVID-19 testing kits that could be dangerous. According to the center, "the liquid in most vials (reagent) is poisonous, luckily it comes in very small amounts. Usually not enough to cause a poisoning in case of an accident. Do call us for guidance if you or a loved one is exposed to this liquid."

