Opinion: 'Flat tax' isn't the answer to Iowa's problems. Here are some better ideas.

Albert Einstein, on filing tax returns — This is too difficult for a mathematician. It takes a philosopher.

Iowans may need more than a philosopher to sort out the varying tax proposals.

In January, Gov. Kim Reynolds started off the tax conversation by declaring that her plan “eliminates our complex system of multiple tax brackets and sets one tax rate of 4%” — a tax that is “flat and fair.”

In today’s computer-laden world, is having different income brackets too complex?

Who wins with a flat tax? University of Iowa professor David Cooper on Iowa's News Now stated, “If you are a higher income person in Iowa, you are going to see your taxes go down. If you are a lower-income person in Iowa, you quite likely could see your taxes go up.”

Under the tax brackets for 2020, Iowans paid 5.96% on earnings of $24,990-$33,320. Companies paid 9.8% on earnings over $250,000. Who gains the most when percentages are reduced?

Are graduated taxes really too complicated — or is this just a political line to make sure big campaign donors get their tax favors?

We all like lower taxes, but do we like poor schools, poor roads, poor health care?

We don’t have a crystal ball to see how Iowa would fare with the proposed tax cuts, but we do have Kansas.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities looked at states that have cut taxes while making claims it would improve their economy. In 2012 and 2013, Kansas approved huge income tax cuts.

At the time, Gov. Sam Brownback claimed they would deliver a “shot of adrenaline” to the state’s economy. In the next few years, economic growth trailed neighboring states.

Kansas ended up cutting public services. In 2017, when failure was obvious, a bipartisan group of lawmakers rolled back the tax cuts.

Along with Kansas, Iowa could check in with Arizona, North Carolina and Ohio. They all simplified and cut taxes, which resulted in slowed growth in jobs and income.

Could a more complicated tax system be better? I like to think Iowa is brave enough to try new tax incentives.

What if Iowa gave tax breaks to corporations where the compensation spread between the CEO and the workers fell below a certain percentage?

According to the Economic Policy Institute, in 2020, the ratio of CEO to typical-worker compensation was 351:1. In 2019 it was 307:1. Both figures are big increases from 1965 when it was 21:1.

We could start by giving tax breaks to corporations where the CEO pay is less than 100 times bigger, which still seems too large. This could attract workers to Iowa.

We could give special tax rates for employee-owned businesses and co-ops. When assets are shared, worker morale increases.

Reynolds' proposal includes a bonus for retired farmers age 55 and older. They would be exempt from taxes on cash from land rent. Why would I sell my land to a young innovative farmer if I can get tax-free income?

Let’s be more creative with farm taxes. What if we gave tax breaks for farmers who diversify? If you plant less than three-quarters of your tillable acres in corn and soybeans, you get a break.

Instead of worrying about markets, we can shift to producing a wider range of crops This would have environmental and economic benefits.

One more correction to our tax system. We need to cut the link between donors and political favors.

If I give a big donation, I expect returns. Iowa’s campaign finance laws do not limit campaign donations. Is big money designing our tax system?

Let’s keep asking the philosophical question — what makes a tax system fair and beneficial to the common good of all Iowans?

Jane Yoder-Short lives in Kalona.