If you read my latest article about the best free-agent fits at first base for the Braves, you know there’s not much else on the open market outside of Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo. If Freeman walks in free agency, the only way the Braves avoid a significant downgrade is through a trade. There are a few names they’ve been linked to in that regard, primarily A’s first baseman Matt Olson.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO