ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Closest national parks to Jackson

By Nexstar Media Wire, Stacker
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kkQ4_0eF9A7Ug00

Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.

President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country’s 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals , more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.

Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Jackson. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Jackson, MS Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.

Be sure to check with individual parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus .

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Jackson

#1. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)

– Distance: 218 miles
– Driving time: 5.3 hours
– Date founded: March 4, 1921
– 2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (#16 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 5,554.15 acres

#2. Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)

– Distance: 402 miles
– Driving time: 7.5 hours
– Date founded: July 1, 1941
– 2020 visitors: 290,392 (#41 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 54,011.91 acres

#3. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)

– Distance: 428 miles
– Driving time: 7.1 hours
– Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]
– 2020 visitors: 486,021 (#31 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 192.83 acres

#4. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)

– Distance: 443 miles
– Driving time: 8.4 hours
– Date founded: June 15, 1934
– 2020 visitors: 12,095,720 (#1 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 522,426.88 acres

#5. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)

– Distance: 554 miles
– Driving time: 9.7 hours
– Date founded: November 10, 2003
– 2020 visitors: 119,306 (#51 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 26,476.47 acres

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Jackson that don’t require a college degree

#6. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)

– Distance: 646 miles
– Driving time: 11.6 hours
– Date founded: December 27, 2020
– 2020 visitors: 1,054,374 (#19 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 7,021 acres

#7. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)

– Distance: 659 miles
– Driving time: 11.1 hours
– Date founded: February 15, 2019
– 2020 visitors: 2,293,106 (#11 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 15,349.08 acres

#8. Dry Tortugas National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 698 miles
– Driving time: 17.4 hours
– Date founded: October 26, 1992
– 2020 visitors: 48,543 (#55 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 64,701.22 acres

#9. Everglades National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 745 miles
– Driving time: 15.3 hours
– Date founded: May 30, 1934
– 2020 visitors: 702,319 (#25 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,508,938.57 acres

#10. Biscayne National Park (Florida)

– Distance: 770 miles
– Driving time: 14.4 hours
– Date founded: June 28, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 402,770 (#36 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 172,971.11 acres

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Jackson

#11. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)

– Distance: 773 miles
– Driving time: 13.8 hours
– Date founded: October 11, 2000
– 2020 visitors: 2,755,628 (#7 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 32,571.88 acres

#12. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)

– Distance: 789 miles
– Driving time: 13.9 hours
– Date founded: December 26, 1935
– 2020 visitors: 1,666,265 (#14 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 199,223.77 acres

#13. Big Bend National Park (Texas)

– Distance: 805 miles
– Driving time: 17.0 hours
– Date founded: June 12, 1944
– 2020 visitors: 393,907 (#37 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 801,163.21 acres

#14. Carlsbad Caverns National Park (New Mexico)

– Distance: 833 miles
– Driving time: 13.6 hours
– Date founded: May 14, 1930
– 2020 visitors: 183,835 (#45 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 46,766.45 acres

#15. Guadalupe Mountains National Park (Texas)

– Distance: 860 miles
– Driving time: 14.7 hours
– Date founded: October 15, 1966
– 2020 visitors: 151,256 (#49 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 86,367.10 acres

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Jackson for high school graduates

#16. White Sands National Park (New Mexico)

– Distance: 931 miles
– Driving time: 15.8 hours
– Date founded: December 20, 2019[111]
– 2020 visitors: 415,383 (#34 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 146,344.31 acres

#17. Great Sand Dunes National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 940 miles
– Driving time: 16.7 hours
– Date founded: September 24, 2004
– 2020 visitors: 461,532 (#32 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 107,341.87 acres

#18. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,016 miles
– Driving time: 19.4 hours
– Date founded: January 26, 1915
– 2020 visitors: 3,305,199 (#4 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 265,807.25 acres

#19. Badlands National Park (South Dakota)

– Distance: 1,027 miles
– Driving time: 20.0 hours
– Date founded: November 10, 1978
– 2020 visitors: 916,932 (#21 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 242,755.94 acres

#20. Wind Cave National Park (South Dakota)

– Distance: 1,054 miles
– Driving time: 21.2 hours
– Date founded: January 9, 1903
– 2020 visitors: 448,405 (#33 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 33,970.84 acres

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

#21. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,072 miles
– Driving time: 20.5 hours
– Date founded: October 21, 1999
– 2020 visitors: 341,620 (#39 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 30,779.83 acres

#22. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)

– Distance: 1,085 miles
– Driving time: 19.0 hours
– Date founded: April 3, 1940
– 2020 visitors: 6,493 (#59 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 571,790.30 acres

#23. Mesa Verde National Park (Colorado)

– Distance: 1,088 miles
– Driving time: 19.9 hours
– Date founded: June 29, 1906
– 2020 visitors: 287,477 (#42 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 52,485.17 acres

#24. Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota)

– Distance: 1,118 miles
– Driving time: 19.9 hours
– Date founded: April 8, 1975
– 2020 visitors: 263,091 (#44 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 218,222.35 acres

#25. Petrified Forest National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,140 miles
– Driving time: 18.1 hours
– Date founded: December 9, 1962
– 2020 visitors: 384,483 (#38 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 221,390.21 acres

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

#26. Arches National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,170 miles
– Driving time: 21.8 hours
– Date founded: November 12, 1971
– 2020 visitors: 1,238,083 (#17 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 76,678.98 acres

#27. Canyonlands National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,181 miles
– Driving time: 26.5 hours
– Date founded: September 12, 1964
– 2020 visitors: 493,914 (#30 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 337,597.83 acres

#28. Saguaro National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,186 miles
– Driving time: 19.5 hours
– Date founded: October 14, 1994
– 2020 visitors: 762,226 (#24 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 92,867.42 acres

#29. Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota)

– Distance: 1,223 miles
– Driving time: 23.8 hours
– Date founded: November 10, 1978
– 2020 visitors: 551,303 (#28 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 70,446.89 acres

#30. Capitol Reef National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,247 miles
– Driving time: 24.2 hours
– Date founded: December 18, 1971
– 2020 visitors: 981,038 (#20 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 241,904.50 acres

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

#31. Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona)

– Distance: 1,278 miles
– Driving time: 21.6 hours
– Date founded: February 26, 1919
– 2020 visitors: 2,897,098 (#6 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,201,647.03 acres

#32. Bryce Canyon National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,293 miles
– Driving time: 25.2 hours
– Date founded: February 25, 1928
– 2020 visitors: 1,464,655 (#15 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 35,835.08 acres

#33. Zion National Park (Utah)

– Distance: 1,337 miles
– Driving time: 25.2 hours
– Date founded: November 19, 1919
– 2020 visitors: 3,591,254 (#3 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 147,242.66 acres

#34. Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming)

– Distance: 1,361 miles
– Driving time: 26.3 hours
– Date founded: February 26, 1929
– 2020 visitors: 3,289,638 (#5 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 310,044.36 acres

#35. Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)

– Distance: 1,377 miles
– Driving time: 27.0 hours
– Date founded: March 1, 1872
– 2020 visitors: 3,806,306 (#2 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 2,219,790.71 acres

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

#36. Great Basin National Park (Nevada)

– Distance: 1,423 miles
– Driving time: 26.8 hours
– Date founded: October 27, 1986
– 2020 visitors: 120,248 (#50 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 77,180.00 acres

#37. Acadia National Park (Maine)

– Distance: 1,442 miles
– Driving time: 27.3 hours
– Date founded: February 26, 1919
– 2020 visitors: 2,669,034 (#8 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 49,076.63 acres

#38. Joshua Tree National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,489 miles
– Driving time: 24.8 hours
– Date founded: October 31, 1994
– 2020 visitors: 2,399,542 (#10 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 795,155.85 acres

#39. Death Valley National Park (California, Nevada)

– Distance: 1,539 miles
– Driving time: 25.8 hours
– Date founded: October 31, 1994
– 2020 visitors: 820,023 (#22 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 3,408,406.73 acres

#40. Kings Canyon National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,637 miles
– Driving time: 32.4 hours
– Date founded: March 4, 1940
– 2020 visitors: 415,077 (#35 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 461,901.20 acres

You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Jackson metro area

#41. Sequoia National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,644 miles
– Driving time: 31.5 hours
– Date founded: September 25, 1890
– 2020 visitors: 796,086 (#23 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 404,062.63 acres

#42. Glacier National Park (Montana)

– Distance: 1,673 miles
– Date founded: May 11, 1910
– 2020 visitors: 1,698,864 (#13 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,013,125.99 acres

#43. Channel Islands National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,690 miles
– Date founded: March 5, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 167,290 (#47 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 249,561.00 acres

#44. Yosemite National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,693 miles
– Driving time: 31.5 hours
– Date founded: October 1, 1890
– 2020 visitors: 2,268,313 (#12 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 761,747.50 acres

#45. Pinnacles National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,782 miles
– Driving time: 30.0 hours
– Date founded: January 10, 2013
– 2020 visitors: 165,740 (#48 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 26,685.73 acres

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

#46. Lassen Volcanic National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,819 miles
– Driving time: 33.1 hours
– Date founded: August 9, 1916
– 2020 visitors: 542,274 (#29 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 106,589.02 acres

#47. Virgin Islands National Park (U.S. Virgin Islands)

– Distance: 1,857 miles
– Date founded: August 2, 1956
– 2020 visitors: 167,540 (#46 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 15,052.53 acres

#48. Crater Lake National Park (Oregon)

– Distance: 1,878 miles
– Driving time: 36.6 hours
– Date founded: May 22, 1902
– 2020 visitors: 670,500 (#26 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 183,224.05 acres

#49. Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 1,935 miles
– Driving time: 36.7 hours
– Date founded: March 2, 1899
– 2020 visitors: 1,160,754 (#18 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 236,381.64 acres

#50. Redwood National Park (California)

– Distance: 1,956 miles
– Driving time: 38.3 hours
– Date founded: October 2, 1968
– 2020 visitors: 265,177 (#43 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 138,999.37 acres

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Jackson metro area

#51. North Cascades National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 1,959 miles
– Driving time: 39.1 hours
– Date founded: October 2, 1968
– 2020 visitors: 30,885 (#56 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 504,780.94 acres

#52. Olympic National Park (Washington)

– Distance: 2,039 miles
– Driving time: 39.5 hours
– Date founded: June 29, 1938
– 2020 visitors: 2,499,177 (#9 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 922,649.41 acres

#53. Glacier Bay National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 2,810 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 5,748 (#60 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 3,223,383.43 acres

#54. Wrangell–St. Elias National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,029 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 16,655 (#57 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 8,323,146.48 acres

#55. Kenai Fjords National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,269 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 115,882 (#52 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 669,650.05 acres

#56. Denali National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,334 miles
– Date founded: February 26, 1917
– 2020 visitors: 54,850 (#53 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 4,740,911.16 acres

#57. Lake Clark National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,405 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 4,948 (#61 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 2,619,816.49 acres

#58. Katmai National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,450 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 51,511 (#54 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 3,674,529.33 acres

#59. Gates of the Arctic National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,470 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 2,872 (#63 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 7,523,897.45 acres

#60. Kobuk Valley National Park (Alaska)

– Distance: 3,624 miles
– Date founded: December 2, 1980
– 2020 visitors: 11,185 (#58 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 1,750,716.16 acres

#61. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii)

– Distance: 4,085 miles
– Date founded: August 1, 1916
– 2020 visitors: 589,775 (#27 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 325,605.28 acres

#62. Haleakalā National Park (Hawaii)

– Distance: 4,100 miles
– Date founded: July 1, 1961
– 2020 visitors: 319,147 (#40 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 33,264.62 acres

#63. National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa)

– Distance: 6,203 miles
– Date founded: October 31, 1988
– 2020 visitors: 4,819 (#62 highest among all national parks)
– Park area: 8,256.67 acres

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Mississippi

In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MS Attorney General joins other states against vaccine mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) and 17 other states filed an amicus brief to challenge the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors on Wednesday, February 16. This follows Georgia’s challenge against the mandate. The district court judge in the Georgia case stayed implementation of the mandate. The United States Department […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Jackson, MS
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Jackson, MS
Government
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
WJTV 12

587 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 587 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 18 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 16. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 784,338 with 11,790 deaths. Cumulative Cases […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

2 additional pediatric COVID-19 deaths reported in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) identified two additional pediatric COVID-19 deaths, both in the age range of 11 to 17 years-old. According to MSDH, both children were unvaccinated. This brings Mississippi’s total of pediatric COVID-19 deaths to 13 since the pandemic began in 2020. Children aged five and older […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Canyonlands National Park#Saguaro National Park#American#The National Park Service
WJTV 12

Senator wants Gulf Coast passenger rail service restored

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United States Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss) voiced his support for the restoration of Gulf Coast passenger rail services. Passenger rail service that ran along the Gulf Coast from Mobile, Alabama to New Orleans, Louisiana was halted after Hurricane Katrina hit. Amtrak is requesting an order that would require CSX Transportation and […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Tour guides wanted at Vicksburg National Military Park

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg National Military Park is looking for Licensed Battlefield Guides. Licensed Battlefield Guides are not Federal or park employees, but are licensed through the park via special Congressional legislation to provide guided tours through the park. Applicants must pass a thorough written exam on the Civil War, particularly the campaigns […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

The Defenders to show at Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) will premiere The Defenders: How Lawyers Protected the Movement in the Craig H. Neilsen Auditorium at the Two Mississippi Museums. The premiere will take place on Thursday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m. The Defenders focuses on Mississippi lawyers who represented African Americans in the years leading […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

River City Toy Fest to be held in April

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The River City Toy Fest will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center on April 30, 2022. Vicksburg Daily News reported the event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be an early bird admission at 9:00 a.m. for $20. Regular admission will be $10, and kids 12 […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

New well system operational at MS State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said after nearly a year of work, a new water well system has been built at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. The well is separate from the City of Jackson’s water system. The historic ice storm in 2021 left most of the city without […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi joins $100M BlockFi settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson announced his office’s Securities Division joined 31 other state regulators and the SEC in a $100 million settlement with BlockFi Lending LLC. The settlement relates to cryptocurrency offerings made to Mississippians.  Regulators found BlockFi issued securities not registered with the Securities Division nor exempt from […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Clinton neighbors to receive free tablets

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders announced free tablets will be given to neighbors on February 21, 2022. The giveaway will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brighton Park. To receive the tablets, you must meet the following criteria: Be 18 or older Receive SNAP/Medicaid benefits (bring benefit card and ID) Be an […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Amazon pushes back opening date for Mississippi facility

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Amazon has pushed back the opening of a huge distribution facility in Mississippi. The company announced plans for a third fulfillment center in Mississippi about 15 months months ago, The Clarion Ledger reported. The 700,000-square-foot facility in Madison County is expected to bring 1,000 full-time jobs to the area. The company still plans […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

MS Egg Marketing Board announces Easter Coloring Contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board announced it will host the annual Easter Coloring Contest. The contest is open to Mississippi school children ages four to nine years old. One winner will be taken from each age group. The winners in each age group will receive a $50.00 gift card. The rules […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy