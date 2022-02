Having completed the ascending wave at 1.1394 along with the descending structure towards 1.1324, EURUSD is expected to consolidate between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may continue the correction to reach 1.1255; if to the upside – resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 1.1550.

CURRENCIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO