SUPER BOWL SPORTS BETTING IN NEW JERSEY? $143 MILLION WORTH

987thecoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article$143.7 million dollars was legally wagered in New Jersey on the Super...

987thecoast.com

The Spun

NFL World Is Debating The Worst Super Bowl Commercial

For a great number of Super Bowl Sunday viewers, the fun of the night isn’t the game but rather the commercials. With so many top tier commercials getting released on that day though, there are bound to be some stinkers. Since last night, fans have been debating endlessly over...
NFL
kalb.com

How Louisiana played a big role in sports betting for the Super Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Super Bowl is one of the busiest days of the year, if not the busiest, for sports betting agencies. Even though the Saints were not playing in the big game, a couple of LSU legends taking the field would be enough to get any Louisiana football fan engaged. Several casinos are still awaiting approval for in-person betting, but mobile betting took things to the next level.
GAMBLING
TheStreet

Las Vegas Scores With a Huge Super Bowl Win

The Super Bowl has helped bring Sin City back. Las Vegas is a town of bright lights and big experiences, but with the pandemic dimming the city's shine and online betting possibly upending a big chunk of its business model, the take from this weekend's big game has to feel good for Vegas.
NFL
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

How much did NJ bet on the Super Bowl? Preliminary figures are in

Folks in New Jersey wagered more than $143 million on Sunday's big game, according to preliminary figures from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. Leading up to and during the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, New Jersey's 12 retail sports books and 24 sports wagering applications handled $143.7 million worth of bets, DGE said.
NFL
News 12

Despite competition from New York, New Jersey's sports bets rise

When New York state started taking mobile sports bets last month, everyone assumed it would take a big chunk out of New Jersey's nation-leading market. And although New York did become the top market in the U.S. in terms of the amount bet on sports in January, it did not hurt New Jersey at all. In fact, New Jersey surpassed its best month in January, taking in $1.34 billion in bets.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SportsGrid

Nevada sportsbooks set a state record for Super Bowl bets

Super Bowl LVI wasn’t only great for the Los Angeles Rams, it was great for Nevada sportsbooks. The state has 179 books that reportedly took in $179.8 million in Super Bowl wagers. Last year, the books took in $136.1 million for a year-to-year difference of $43.7 million. Not only was it a significant improvement on last year’s handle, but it’s also well above the record of $158.6 million.
NEVADA STATE
FOXBusiness

Super Bowl wagers rise to records as online sports betting sweeps US

Gambling on the Super Bowl this year reached record highs, after legalized sports betting surged across the U.S. in 2021. It is still unclear exactly how much money was wagered on Sunday’s game, in which the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. But reports from gambling operators and state regulators indicate it was a huge day for the booming market.
GAMBLING
theplaidhorse.com

Horse Racing vs Casino Games

An age-old debate among gamers and gamblers the world over, the question of whether horse racing or casino games are better has shaped many discussions since time immemorial. Whilst some prefer the serendipity of the racetrack, others swear by the seemingly more controllable variables that make up a game of poker. Then there are those truly wild souls for whom the thrill of the roulette table or a quality slot game is incomparable. For these people, there is nothing like a selection of live roulette games to get the pulse racing.
GAMBLING
InsideHook

Sportsbooks, Not the Rams, Were the Biggest Winners of Super Bowl LVI

Though the final numbers are still being reported, it is a sure bet that Super Bowl LVI was a big winner for another group besides the Los Angeles Rams. Before the Super Bowl kicked off on Sunday, it was expected that more than 30 million Americans were going to collectively bet more than $8 billion on the big game. Those projections may have been low as betting on this year’s Super Bowl hit a record high and early reports from gambling operators and state regulators indicate it was a huge day for sportsbooks across the country, according to The Wall Street Journal.
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

The Bills are betting favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, but the betting market doesn’t see them as the favorites to win again next year. That honor belongs to the Buffalo Bills. Yes, there are already odds on which team will win next year’s Super Bowl. The Bills have the best […]
NFL
KPLC TV

Sports betting and Super Bowl scams to watch out for

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of us are excited to see the Cincinnati Bengals play in the Super Bowl and have already started placing bets on sports betting websites. But as the big day quickly approaches, fraudsters are looking to score financial touchdowns. Carmen Million, the President and CEO...
BATON ROUGE, LA
97.5 WTBD

New York Takes in Millions on Sports Betting

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says even without the numbers reported for wagers on the Superbowl on February 13, the state’s new revenue stream from mobile sports betting is impressive. The Democrat says over the past month, sports wagering has brought in more than $1.98 billion in bets, Gross...
GAMBLING
NBCMontana

Sports Bet Montana logs $695K in Super Bowl bets

MISSOULA, Mont. — Some Montana football fans are cashing in on their Super Bowl bets from the weekend. According to the Montana Lottery, wagers placed through Sports Bet Montana totaled over $695,838, making the average bet $23.95. Payouts for Super Bowl bets added up to $427,867, a payout percentage...
MONTANA STATE

