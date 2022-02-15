SUPER BOWL SPORTS BETTING IN NEW JERSEY? $143 MILLION WORTH

Though the final numbers are still being reported, it is a sure bet that Super Bowl LVI was a big winner for another group besides the Los Angeles Rams. Before the Super Bowl kicked off on Sunday, it was expected that more than 30 million Americans were going to collectively bet more than $8 billion on the big game. Those projections may have been low as betting on this year’s Super Bowl hit a record high and early reports from gambling operators and state regulators indicate it was a huge day for sportsbooks across the country, according to The Wall Street Journal.

