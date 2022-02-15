ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

[OPINION] High Energy Costs Got You Down? WJON Listeners Weigh in

By Jay Caldwell
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The rising price of natural gas to go along with inflation and the fact that it's winter in Minnesota has caused most Minnesotans to see a large increase in their monthly energy bill. WJON listeners weighed in during...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Harnessing the fossil fuel industry to combat climate change? It’s more than a pipe dream

Many might choke at the suggestion Big Oil could play a key role in saving the climate. But, culpability for past actions aside, it is worth considering how fossil fuel interests might be recruited to combat global warming. International commitments to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 leave less than three decades to achieve monumental change. A healthy dose of pragmatism will be essential. Allowing time for new technologies to emerge might not be enough. Consumers will be reluctant to switch from familiar fossil fuels to untried or inconvenient new technologies with limited infrastructure – even if they are cheaper. By the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

A new concentrated solar power system could cut energy costs to 5 cents per kWh

Concentrated solar power (CPS) has the potential to lower the cost of renewable energy and provide highly available dispatchable energy at any time of the day. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the Department of Energy (DoE) are both working on the next generation of CPS facilities as part of the DoE's plans to reach an energy cost goal of 5 cents per kWh, a press statement reveals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
FOXBusiness

US natural gas producer says prices are surging due to lack of adequate pipeline structure

As tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, Europe’s natural gas supply is especially vulnerable, leaving U.S. prices at risk of escalating. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu visited independent natural gas producer EQT in East Millsboro, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where she spoke with CEO Toby Rice, who suggested the fix to high natural gas prices is increased production and investment in ‘adequate’ infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BGR.com

Revolutionary new solar panels don’t need sunlight to generate energy

The idea of solar panels that don’t need sunlight might sound crazy, but it’s not completely impossible. As a cornerstone of the revolution to bring more clean energy to people, solar panels have become one of the best options out there. However, these energy conductors have one fatal flaw. They require direct sunlight to create energy. What if we could remove that flaw, though? That was the idea behind AuREUS, a new solar panel that doesn’t rely on direct sunlight to generate energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

This Company Could Revolutionize Solar Energy

In this clip from "The High Energy Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 8, Motley Fool contributors Zane Fracek, Travis Hoium, and Jason Hall discuss one company's breakthrough technology that could be commercialized and widely turn clean energy into a reality. Zane Fracek: There's a company called GO-OPV...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Energy Sources#Natural Gas#Gas Prices#Minnesotans
Motley Fool

The Renewable Energy Opportunity Investors Are Missing

In this clip from "The High Energy Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 8, Motley Fool contributors Travis Hoium, Jason Hall, and Zane Fracek talk about what they're excited for in the renewable energy space and what they think some investors might be overlooking. Travis Hoium: As we...
AGRICULTURE
KDHL AM 920

2022 Growing Season Shortages and High Prices [Listen]

Pioneer Agronomists Ashley Storby and Jay Zielske were on AM Minnesota to talk about planning for the 2022 growing season with shortages, high prices & new diseases. It sure sounds like the 2022 growing season will be filled with challenges not to mention the "usual curve balls" caused by the weather! Fertilizer prices have seen dramatic increases from last year. On the positive side and sounds like supplies will be okay, if you can afford it?
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CNET

Smartflower Solar: Get to Know the Solar Sculpture

In the residential solar industry, one company has charted a different path. It's producing solar electricity, not with rooftop panels or a traditional ground-mounted rack, but with solar powered sunflowers. Smartflower Solar offers what it calls "sculptural" solar: An array of panels that unfurls in the morning, tracks the sun...
INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

What Do We Call The EV Equivalent Of A Gas Guzzler?

The term "gas guzzler" is used to describe a vehicle with abnormally high fuel consumption. And it isn't just slang, the US government brought gas guzzler into legal usage when it passed the Energy Tax Act of 1978, which included a provision for a Gas Guzzler Tax on inefficient vehicles. According to the EPA, "the Gas Guzzler Tax is assessed on new cars that do not meet required fuel economy levels. These taxes apply only to passenger cars. Trucks, minivans, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) are not covered because these vehicle types were not widely available in 1978 and were rarely used for non-commercial purposes."
CARS
eenews.net

Group asks EPA to nix fuel rule that relied on climate metric

A conservative think tank is asking EPA to reconsider its recent rule to increase fuel economy standards, pointing to a court order last week that bars the Biden administration from employing a key climate measure. The Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) yesterday sent a formal request to EPA Administrator Michael Regan...
U.S. POLITICS
MotorBiscuit

What the Consumer Reports Green Choice Title Means for New Cars

When looking for a new car, many people go to Consumer Reports for information. As fuel pipe emissions become a bigger problem and the world heads to electric vehicles, what does the Consumer Reports green choice mean? Check out what this designation means for buyers and for cars. What is...
CARS
freightwaves.com

EPA preparing nationwide truck emissions regulation

The Biden administration will soon propose a regulation aimed at cutting nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from heavy-duty trucks. It would be the first such regulation since 2001. The Environmental Protection Agency “is working on a proposed rule to reduce pollution from heavy-duty vehicles and engines that would significantly cut NOx...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spglobal.com

Listen: Battery pack costs on the rise: will it slow down EV adoption?

For the first time in over a decade, battery pack costs started to increase —even in the low cost segment. Battery packs are the main cost component in an electric vehicle (EV), meaning that this uptrend should either squeeze manufacturers' margins or lead to higher EV price tags. Henrique...
CARS
Summit Daily News

Ask Eartha: Should I be concerned about electric vehicle batteries?

Dear Eartha, I’ve been hearing a lot of concerning information about electric car batteries. I’m interested in buying an electric vehicle as my next vehicle, but I want to do the right thing. What’s an environmentally minded person to do?. You know the quote, “The only thing...
CARS
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy