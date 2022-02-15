[OPINION] High Energy Costs Got You Down? WJON Listeners Weigh in

The term "gas guzzler" is used to describe a vehicle with abnormally high fuel consumption. And it isn't just slang, the US government brought gas guzzler into legal usage when it passed the Energy Tax Act of 1978, which included a provision for a Gas Guzzler Tax on inefficient vehicles. According to the EPA, "the Gas Guzzler Tax is assessed on new cars that do not meet required fuel economy levels. These taxes apply only to passenger cars. Trucks, minivans, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) are not covered because these vehicle types were not widely available in 1978 and were rarely used for non-commercial purposes."
