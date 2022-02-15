The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Read on for a look at the least-educated counties in Illinois.

#50. Marshall County

– 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($15,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.4% ($32,632)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($39,425)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($50,337)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($69,688)

#49. Knox County

– 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($18,158 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($26,088)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.6% ($32,278)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($44,139)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($61,743)

#48. Douglas County

– 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($35,110 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.4% ($30,750)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($34,536)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.8% ($51,433)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($61,189)

#47. Moultrie County

– 18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($42,075 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.4% ($35,813)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($40,728)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($46,406)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($51,364)

#46. Macoupin County

– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($16,932 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.8% ($34,530)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($36,665)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($47,467)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($61,269)

#45. Henderson County

– 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($24,688 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.7% ($30,913)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($33,493)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.8% ($39,567)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($51,897)

#44. Wabash County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($21,989 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.7% ($26,921)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.7% ($31,700)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($46,346)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($54,167)

#43. Whiteside County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($26,801 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.7% ($31,135)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($32,407)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($44,924)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($62,210)

#42. Lee County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($23,810 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.8% ($34,138)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.7% ($38,399)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($49,370)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($72,063)

#41. Jefferson County

– 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($19,455 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.6% ($28,834)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.9% ($33,632)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($43,372)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($67,010)

#40. Pike County

– 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($22,315 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.7% ($32,183)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($35,783)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($45,962)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($42,063)

#39. LaSalle County

– 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($21,773 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.6% ($31,396)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($39,213)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($44,926)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($61,675)

#38. Fulton County

– 17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($14,764 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.5% ($27,474)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($31,391)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($48,367)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($52,898)

#37. Mercer County

– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($33,636 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.6% ($37,152)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($36,498)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($49,509)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($55,476)

#36. Edgar County

– 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10% ($24,489 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.3% ($30,197)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($38,631)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($46,750)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($51,176)

#35. Christian County

– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($26,438 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.8% ($32,136)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($38,470)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($49,720)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($63,061)

#34. Crawford County

– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($13,352 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.6% ($30,650)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.4% ($33,125)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($47,955)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($63,309)

#33. Stark County

– 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($23,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.6% ($33,409)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($38,427)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($45,639)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($80,417)

#32. Hamilton County

– 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($12,969 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.9% ($31,461)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.2% ($43,083)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($35,950)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($63,170)

#31. Shelby County

– 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($17,153 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.4% ($32,415)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($32,286)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($46,616)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($50,188)

#30. Franklin County

– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($16,938 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33% ($24,405)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.2% ($32,388)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($42,423)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($57,366)

#29. Montgomery County

– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($21,813 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.3% ($30,913)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($33,255)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($47,193)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($53,601)

#28. Putnam County

– 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($28,875 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.1% ($33,783)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.1% ($43,393)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($42,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($61,042)

#27. Jasper County

– 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($17,063 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.1% ($32,078)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.1% ($33,235)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($38,162)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($56,964)

#26. Mason County

– 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($18,214 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.8% ($27,301)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($31,795)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($52,083)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($54,821)

#25. Johnson County

– 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.8% ($20,603 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.6% ($32,000)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.7% ($36,462)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($50,650)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($56,035)

#24. Iroquois County

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($21,341 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.8% ($29,031)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($36,576)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($47,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($57,440)

#23. Scott County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($11,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.7% ($36,078)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($42,245)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($44,286)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($65,833)

#22. White County

– 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10% ($30,580 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.4% ($31,414)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.1% ($32,144)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($48,179)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($59,034)

#21. Cumberland County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($17,634 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.1% ($31,880)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($37,951)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($47,125)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($67,241)

#20. Wayne County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($28,343 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.9% ($35,283)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.7% ($34,545)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($42,278)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($46,731)

#19. Marion County

– 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($16,952 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.2% ($30,095)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.7% ($32,169)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($45,408)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($51,875)

#18. Cass County

– 15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16% ($30,833 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 43.1% ($32,188)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.9% ($35,901)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($38,354)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($50,139)

#17. Clay County

– 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($22,138 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.6% ($31,396)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.4% ($35,799)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($43,534)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($76,518)

#16. Lawrence County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($19,950 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.7% ($34,024)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($31,359)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($46,696)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($53,854)

#15. Livingston County

– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($22,976 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 44.7% ($32,377)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($35,408)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($45,568)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($66,037)

#14. Vermilion County

– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($25,768 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.2% ($31,647)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($33,750)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($49,569)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($52,889)

#13. Calhoun County

– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.5%

– High school graduate: 43.4% ($42,125)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($41,429)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($55,625)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($53,235)

#12. Brown County

– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17% ($23,617 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.5% ($34,746)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($38,141)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($49,113)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($50,375)

#11. Edwards County

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8% ($20,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.5% ($31,301)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 43.5% ($36,054)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($46,667)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($46,806)

#10. Massac County

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($16,789 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.6% ($31,198)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.2% ($35,669)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($43,878)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($48,661)

#9. Randolph County

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.6% ($24,038 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.3% ($31,292)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.7% ($33,910)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.4% ($50,544)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($51,378)

#8. Pope County

– 13.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14%

– High school graduate: 36%

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.9% ($26,136)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($29,000)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($45,096)

#7. Alexander County

– 12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($15,536 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.7% ($27,125)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($27,424)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($45,313)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($50,250)

#6. Greene County

– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($13,750 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 47.6% ($30,371)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($33,183)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($44,435)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($44,679)

#5. Pulaski County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($21,453 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.3% ($25,521)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40% ($30,795)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($36,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5%

#4. Perry County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($31,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.6% ($32,384)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($36,326)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($46,821)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($62,024)

#3. Fayette County

– 11.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($13,479 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.2% ($29,550)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($32,358)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($50,368)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($55,172)

#2. Gallatin County

– 10.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.1% ($27,500 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.8% ($31,387)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.3% ($32,800)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($52,708)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($70,000)

#1. Hardin County

– 10.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.4% ($31,406 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.3% ($35,865)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($40,245)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6%

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.1% ($98,333)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.