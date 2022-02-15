ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Least educated counties in Illinois

By Stacker, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tp4WQ_0eF98bj400

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Read on for a look at the least-educated counties in Illinois.

#50. Marshall County

– 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.2% ($15,000 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.4% ($32,632)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($39,425)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($50,337)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($69,688)

#49. Knox County

– 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($18,158 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.6% ($26,088)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.6% ($32,278)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($44,139)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($61,743)

#48. Douglas County

– 18.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.8% ($35,110 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.4% ($30,750)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($34,536)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.8% ($51,433)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($61,189)

#47. Moultrie County

– 18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.2% ($42,075 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.4% ($35,813)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($40,728)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($46,406)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($51,364)

#46. Macoupin County

– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($16,932 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.8% ($34,530)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($36,665)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($47,467)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($61,269)

#45. Henderson County

– 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($24,688 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.7% ($30,913)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($33,493)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.8% ($39,567)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($51,897)

#44. Wabash County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($21,989 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.7% ($26,921)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.7% ($31,700)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($46,346)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($54,167)

#43. Whiteside County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($26,801 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.7% ($31,135)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($32,407)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($44,924)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($62,210)

#42. Lee County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($23,810 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.8% ($34,138)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.7% ($38,399)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($49,370)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($72,063)

#41. Jefferson County

– 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($19,455 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.6% ($28,834)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.9% ($33,632)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($43,372)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($67,010)

#40. Pike County

– 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($22,315 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.7% ($32,183)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($35,783)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.7% ($45,962)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($42,063)

#39. LaSalle County

– 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($21,773 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.6% ($31,396)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($39,213)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($44,926)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($61,675)

#38. Fulton County

– 17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($14,764 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.5% ($27,474)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($31,391)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($48,367)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($52,898)

#37. Mercer County

– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($33,636 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.6% ($37,152)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($36,498)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($49,509)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($55,476)

#36. Edgar County

– 17.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10% ($24,489 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.3% ($30,197)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.5% ($38,631)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($46,750)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($51,176)

#35. Christian County

– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($26,438 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.8% ($32,136)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($38,470)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($49,720)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($63,061)

#34. Crawford County

– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($13,352 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 28.6% ($30,650)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.4% ($33,125)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($47,955)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($63,309)

#33. Stark County

– 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.7% ($23,750 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.6% ($33,409)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($38,427)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($45,639)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($80,417)

#32. Hamilton County

– 17% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($12,969 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.9% ($31,461)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.2% ($43,083)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($35,950)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.6% ($63,170)

#31. Shelby County

– 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($17,153 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.4% ($32,415)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($32,286)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($46,616)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($50,188)

#30. Franklin County

– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($16,938 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33% ($24,405)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.2% ($32,388)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($42,423)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($57,366)

#29. Montgomery County

– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12.3% ($21,813 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.3% ($30,913)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($33,255)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($47,193)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($53,601)

#28. Putnam County

– 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($28,875 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.1% ($33,783)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.1% ($43,393)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($42,500)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($61,042)

#27. Jasper County

– 16.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.2% ($17,063 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.1% ($32,078)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.1% ($33,235)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($38,162)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($56,964)

#26. Mason County

– 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($18,214 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.8% ($27,301)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($31,795)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($52,083)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($54,821)

#25. Johnson County

– 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17.8% ($20,603 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.6% ($32,000)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.7% ($36,462)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($50,650)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($56,035)

#24. Iroquois County

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.5% ($21,341 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.8% ($29,031)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($36,576)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($47,500)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($57,440)

#23. Scott County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($11,750 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.7% ($36,078)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($42,245)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($44,286)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($65,833)

#22. White County

– 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10% ($30,580 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.4% ($31,414)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.1% ($32,144)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($48,179)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($59,034)

#21. Cumberland County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($17,634 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.1% ($31,880)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.1% ($37,951)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($47,125)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($67,241)

#20. Wayne County

– 15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($28,343 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.9% ($35,283)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.7% ($34,545)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($42,278)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($46,731)

#19. Marion County

– 15.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($16,952 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.2% ($30,095)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.7% ($32,169)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($45,408)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($51,875)

#18. Cass County

– 15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16% ($30,833 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 43.1% ($32,188)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.9% ($35,901)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($38,354)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($50,139)

#17. Clay County

– 15% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($22,138 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.6% ($31,396)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.4% ($35,799)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($43,534)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($76,518)

#16. Lawrence County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($19,950 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.7% ($34,024)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($31,359)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($46,696)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($53,854)

#15. Livingston County

– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 10.1% ($22,976 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 44.7% ($32,377)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.5% ($35,408)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($45,568)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($66,037)

#14. Vermilion County

– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($25,768 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.2% ($31,647)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($33,750)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($49,569)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($52,889)

#13. Calhoun County

– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8.5%
– High school graduate: 43.4% ($42,125)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.9% ($41,429)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($55,625)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($53,235)

#12. Brown County

– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 17% ($23,617 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.5% ($34,746)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($38,141)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($49,113)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($50,375)

#11. Edwards County

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 8% ($20,250 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.5% ($31,301)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 43.5% ($36,054)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($46,667)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($46,806)

#10. Massac County

– 13.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($16,789 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.6% ($31,198)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.2% ($35,669)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($43,878)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.8% ($48,661)

#9. Randolph County

– 13.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 15.6% ($24,038 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.3% ($31,292)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.7% ($33,910)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.4% ($50,544)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($51,378)

#8. Pope County

– 13.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 14%
– High school graduate: 36%
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.9% ($26,136)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($29,000)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($45,096)

#7. Alexander County

– 12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($15,536 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.7% ($27,125)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($27,424)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($45,313)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($50,250)

#6. Greene County

– 12.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($13,750 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 47.6% ($30,371)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($33,183)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.5% ($44,435)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($44,679)

#5. Pulaski County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($21,453 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.3% ($25,521)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40% ($30,795)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.6% ($36,250)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5%

#4. Perry County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.7% ($31,250 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.6% ($32,384)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($36,326)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9% ($46,821)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($62,024)

#3. Fayette County

– 11.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($13,479 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.2% ($29,550)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($32,358)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($50,368)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.3% ($55,172)

#2. Gallatin County

– 10.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 13.1% ($27,500 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.8% ($31,387)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.3% ($32,800)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($52,708)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($70,000)

#1. Hardin County

– 10.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

– Less than high school diploma: 20.4% ($31,406 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.3% ($35,865)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($40,245)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6%
– Graduate or professional degree: 2.1% ($98,333)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Illinois appeals court decision expected soon on school mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An appellate court could rule as early as Thursday of Gov. JB Pritzker’s statewide mask mandate for schools. Until then, confusion over if the mandate continues as more Illinois schools go mask optional. Pritzker admits there is confusion but he wants to make it clear, his executive order on mandating masks in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Where people in Illinois are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
WGN Radio

JCAR votes to object the mask rule

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — A bipartisan panel of House and Senate lawmakers refused to extend Governor J.B. Pritzker’s emergency powers to extend the school mask mandate while the state appeals to reinstate it in court. IDPH had filed a repeat emergency rule Monday night to extend the school mask mandate, regardless of the ongoing case. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Educational Attainment#College Degree#Traditional Education#American#The U S Census Bureau
WGN Radio

Rep. Curtis Tarver on school mask mandate: ‘Nothing about yesterday’s ruling prevents a parent from sending their child to school with a mask on’

Rep. Curtis Tarver from the 25th District, joined Anna Davlantes on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss Democratic lawmakers joining the GOP to block Pritzker administration’s effort to set school mask rules. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy