ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Canton man convicted of directing drug sales from jail

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKk3m_0eF98aqL00

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Canton man was convicted of directing drug sales from a Madison County jail.

Lucas Howard was found guilty by a Madison County jury of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Vicksburg man indicted for murder of wife

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Madison County deputies began monitoring Howard’s outgoing jail phone calls in October 2019. The calls revealed that he was continuing a drug enterprise through his girlfriend, Alissa Washington. He was directing her to buy drugs in Jackson and bring them to his home in Canton to be sold.

He said officers caught Washington bringing 26 grams of cocaine back from Jackson during a traffic stop on November 2, 2019.

At the time, Howard was in jail for other drug-related charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Adams County man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, February 14, an Adams County man pled guilty to one count of kidnapping. Jeffery Hartley was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He was also ordered to be evaluated for chemical dependency at MDOC and to receive treatment if needed. Prosecutors said […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Missing woman found dead in Brookhaven motel room

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was found dead at a Brookhaven motel Wednesday morning. The Natchez Democrat reported the woman was found after a welfare check brought authorities to the Motel 6. Brookhaven police received a call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office seeking help to find a missing person. Her vehicle was spotted […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Robert Curly of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Robert Curly, of Jackson. Curly is described as six feet three inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. According to MBI, Curly was last […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, MS
City
Canton, MS
City
Jackson, MS
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Madison, MS
Canton, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Woman’s body dumped on Forest Avenue in Jackson, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman’s body was dumped Tuesday night. Officer Sam Brown said the woman’s body was found on Forest Avenue near Clay Street around 7:00 p.m. She had been shot. The victim has not been identified at this time. Police have not released any information about a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPD checkpoints draw mixed reactions from drivers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In recent weeks, Jackson police have increased their visibility through checkpoints across the city. Officers said they’ve seen positive results. “I think it’s somewhat cutting down on crime. We aren’t getting as many calls for service as we were having for people running stop lights and stop signs and speeding. That’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery, man arrested

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Murder#County Jail
WJTV 12

Former Hinds Co. jail administrator testifies in hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday marked a critical day in federal court in the hearing for the Hinds County Detention Center consent decree and whether or not the federal government will take over. The defense called former Hinds County Jail Administrator Major Kathryn Bryan to the stand to discuss her time at the jail. Bryan […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Funeral arrangements for Issaquena Co. sheriff

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Funeral arrangements for the late Issaquena County Sheriff Richard Jones have been announced. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home at 99 North First Street in Rolling Fork. His funeral will be held on Sunday, February 20 at 1:00 […]
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New Richland police chief sworn in

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Richland’s new police chief was sworn into office at Richland City Hall on Tuesday, February 15. Nick McLendon will replace Chief Russel James, who retired after more than 30 years of service. “The Richland Police Department is [truly] great. Very good men and women that protect this community, and I think […]
RICHLAND, MS
WJTV 12

Blood drive to be held in Copiah Co.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah County Medical Center will host a blood drive on Thursday, February 17. Blood Drive 2022 will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in a Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) motorcoach at the Copiah County Medical Center at 27190 Highway 28 in Hazlehurst.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

MS medical marijuana convention to be held in May

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association (3MA) will host the state’s first ever medical marijuana convention in May 2022. The convention will take place on Thursday, May 5 at The Sheraton Refuge Hotel and Conference Center in Flowood. “The passing of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act essentially creates an entire new industry […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Least educated counties in Mississippi

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson business owners frustrated over trash buildup

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – South Jackson business owners said they’re frustrated because their trash has not been picked up in weeks. Wallace Owens, the owner of Mr. Gators, said routine trash pickups are being neglected. With their bins overflowing, they said the trash is beginning to blow onto the street. Owens and a neighboring business […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Clinton neighbors to receive free tablets

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders announced free tablets will be given to neighbors on February 21, 2022. The giveaway will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brighton Park. To receive the tablets, you must meet the following criteria: Be 18 or older Receive SNAP/Medicaid benefits (bring benefit card and ID) Be an […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

The Defenders to show at Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) will premiere The Defenders: How Lawyers Protected the Movement in the Craig H. Neilsen Auditorium at the Two Mississippi Museums. The premiere will take place on Thursday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m. The Defenders focuses on Mississippi lawyers who represented African Americans in the years leading […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

1,062 new coronavirus cases, 75 additional deaths in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,062 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 75 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 15. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 783,751 with 11,772 deaths. Cumulative Cases […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Funds to provide new traffic signal at Madison Central

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced $25.4 million in grants will be used to fund projects in the Jackson-metro area. The Madison County Journal reported the projects included funds for traffic signals at Madison Central and Lake Castle Road on the Highland Colony. The project on Lake Castle Road will cost $710,330, while the […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy