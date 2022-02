You may have spoken with someone living with Alzheimer’s disease today and not known it. That’s because there are three distinct stages of the disease. In the first, called early stage or mild Alzheimer’s disease, a person may function independently. He or she may still drive, work and be part of social activities. Despite this, the person may feel as if he or she is having memory lapses, such as forgetting familiar words or the location of everyday objects.

