Coffee magically makes its way into our morning beverages, cocktails, and desserts, so that there's never a moment we're not sufficiently caffeinated. Tea too, when properly brewed, can be a delight to sip on throughout the day. In fact, most of us are indulging daily in a little extra boost of liquid energy — the results of a survey, conducted by the National Coffee Association, showed that about 54 percent of Americans over the age of 18 drink coffee. It’s time we face the facts and learn exactly what levels there are of caffeine in coffee and other beverages. After all, too much of a good thing can be bad.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO