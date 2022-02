Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 17:. Markets remain cautious on Thursday as investors struggle to figure out whether or not there will be a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. US Treasury bond yields are pushing lower, the US Dollar Index is edging higher and US stocks futures are falling between 0.3% and 0.5%. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Housing Starts data but the market action is likely to continue to be driven by geopolitical headlines.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO