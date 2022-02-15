E.E. Smith track and field athlete wins state title; Wrestlers take regional crowns

A slew of high school athletes in Cumberland County had a successful Super Bowl weekend, particularly E.E. Smith’s indoor track and field performers.

Carland Jones, a senior for the Golden Bulls, won a state title in the high jump at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A indoor track and field state championships in Winston-Salem.

Jones, who is set to continue his track and field career at Mount Olive, was one of three Golden Bulls to earn a medal at the final event of the indoor track and field season.

Fellow senior Holley Johnson, a Fayetteville State recruit and the daughter of E.E. Smith track and field coach Raymond Johnson Jr. , took silver in the long jump. Charity Stroud, a sophomore, earned a runner-up finish in the high jump to round out Smith’s top performers.

As a team, the E.E. Smith girls finished 14th at states. The boys tied for 18th in the team standings.

8 Fayetteville wrestlers win regional titles

Fayetteville had 24 wrestlers qualify for this weekend’s NCHSAA state championships in Greensboro, including eight regional champions.

Cape Fear, which had five regional champions, racked up in the 3-A Mideast regional at Union Pines High School. Samuel Aponte won top honors at 106 pounds and was joined by fellow champions Carson Boisvert (138), Calan Staub (152), Jaden Paul (182) and Landon Sargent (220).

Gatlan Thompson took bronze at 160 pounds to round out Cape Fear’s state qualifiers. Douglas Byrd’s Christian Rothrock won gold in the 120-pound division, with Westover’s Dakota Little finishing second and Seventy-First’s Ramir Hall taking third. Donavan Frederick, another Falcon, had a runner-up finish at 195 pounds.

Terry Sanford’s Luc Young, third at 126 pounds, and Douglas Byrd’s Demarcus Carroll, third at 170 pounds, also earned a chance to compete at the 3-A state championships.

In the 4-A Mideast regional at Pinecrest High School, Jack Britt’s Justin Travers and Pine Forest’s Jacob Green won regional championships. Travers took top honors at 113 pounds and Green won gold at 195.

Richard Williams won silver in the 132-pound division as one of five Gray’s Creek wrestlers to qualify for states. Zane Ray (106), Dylan Rumer (126), Jaxson Durbala (145) and Gage Ratley (182) finished fourth in their weight classes.

Jack Britt’s Brion Brunson had a third-place finish, with Riley Conway and Amarie Daniels taking fourth in their divisions.

Pine Forest’s Jayvion Johnson, a third-place finisher, and South View’s Grayson Weibl, a fourth-place finisher, rounded out Cumberland County’s state qualifiers.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: E.E. Smith track and field athlete wins state title; Wrestlers take regional crowns