9 wide receivers the Jets could target in free agency

By Tyler Calvaruso
 3 days ago
Important decisions lie ahead for Joe Douglas with free agency looming.

The Jets made some progress in 2021, but Robert Saleh still needs more talent to work with. New York enters the offseason with holes on both sides of the ball and free agency is the perfect time to address some of them.

Gang Green needs to upgrade the wide receiver room. The Jets added Corey Davis in free agency and drafted Elijah Moore last offseason, but New York still needs a true No. 1 wideout to complement the two. Davis endured an up-and-down first season in the Big Apple before succumbing to a season-ending injury and Moore is still coming into his own as a primary target for Zach Wilson.

This year’s free agent wide receiver class isn’t as deep as last offseason’s, but it still features a ton of intriguing potential targets. Here are nine the Jets should have their eyes on if they make it to the open market.

Davante Adams

Adams will likely be franchise tagged by the Packers and/or agree to a long-term extension this offseason. The Jets should be all over him in the off chance he does reach free agency, though, as Adams is a top-five wide receiver in the NFL right now. The 29-year-old had a career year in 2021 with 123 receptions for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. It goes without saying he would be a fit for any team in need of a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Chris Godwin

Godwin caught a career-high 98 passes for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns with the Buccaneers in 2021 before his season was cut short by a torn ACL. Godwin won’t be 100 percent healthy until the middle of next season, but he is still worth a lucrative contract. The Penn State product has proven himself to be a crisp route runner with soft hands and has the ability to make plays after the catch.

Mike Williams

Williams broke out in his fifth season with the Chargers, catching 76 passes for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. He is somewhat of a one-trick pony given his route tree isn’t all that diverse and his injury history is concerning. However, the Jets lack a legitimate deep threat. Williams would provide that as he enters the prime of his career. Keep in mind there is a chance the Chargers franchise tag or extend Williams. He is one of Justin Herbert’s favorite targets, after all.

Jakobi Meyers

Meyers — who is a restricted free agent — enjoyed a breakout 2021 season with the Patriots. The former undrafted free agent caught a career-best 83 passes for 866 yards and two touchdowns while working as a reliable possession receiver in New England’s offense. Meyers has the kind of versatility and soft hands that play in Mike LaFleur’s offense. The Patriots wouldn’t be too keen on losing their top wide receiver to a division rival, though, and would likely match any offer the Jets make — unless it is a lucrative one.

Christian Kirk

Kirk is not a No. 1 wide receiver at this point in his career, but he still brings plenty to the table in the form of speed. Kirk caught a career-high 77 passes for 982 yards and five touchdowns with the Cardinals in 2021. He is slowly starting to come into his own after a pedestrian first four seasons in Arizona and would give the Jets a solid outside receiver to line up opposite Davis.

Cedrick Wilson

Wilson took on an increased role with the Cowboys in 2021 and made the most of the opportunity, catching 45 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns. He would be a nice addition to New York’s wide receiver room after showing he can play off other primary targets.

Russell Gage

Gage stepped into the No. 1 wide receiver role with the Falcons midway through the season after Calvin Ridley’s departure to focus on his mental health. Gage thrived in the role and finished 2021 with 66 receptions for 770 yards and four touchdowns while working as one of Matt Ryan’s go-to targets. Gage would be a strong No. 3 option behind Davis and Moore.

Allen Robinson

This past season was a disastrous oe for Robinson. He fell victim to the Bears’ horrid quarterback play and offensive play-calling and finished the season with just 38 receptions for 410 yards and one touchdown. Robinson’s value took a hit with the 2021 season he endured, but he isn’t far removed from a 2020 campaign in which he caught over 100 passes and registered over 1,000 receiving yards. The Jets could easily take a flier on Robinson and his ability to bounce back.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster is coming off a lost season in which he played in just six games — five regular season and one postseason — due to injury. Smith-Schuster’s stock is nowhere as high as it used to be and now might be the perfect time for the Jets to buy low on him. The fact remains that Smith-Schuster is a fit in New York’s offense. The Jets could bring him in on a short-term deal with the hope that he returns to Pro Bowl form.

