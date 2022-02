Tanner Groves is a major piece in the ability of Oklahoma basketball to win in the ultra-tough Big 12 this season, and they’ve got some big games coming up. Oklahoma faces 20th-ranked Texas at home on Tuesday night. It is the Sooners’ third straight game against an opponent ranked among the country’s top-25 teams. That’s life this season in the Big 12 where four teams are ranked in the top-25 of the weekly national polls and six conference teams, including Oklahoma, are ranked among the top 50 teams in the more objective NCAA NET rankings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO