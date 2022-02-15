ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring-like storms are coming this Thursday

By Bryan Hughes
 2 days ago

(WOWK) – The temperatures are warming and a strong cold front is on the way. When you combine this with a little moisture, rain and storms can develop with a little snow at the end of it all as well.

We are expecting some incredible temperatures on Wednesday into the mid 60s across much of the region. This will be a great feeling for all of us but we’re not done there, it will be as warm, if not warmer on Thursday!

The trick to all of this will be the wind on Thursday afternoon before the heavier rain and thunder gets here. We’re expecting to see wind gusts around 30-45mph from the southwest in the afternoon…so hold onto your hats, skirts and toupees!

Rain totals will be on order of a half inch to nearly 1 inch. The storms will move fast enough that we won’t have much concern about any true flooding issues. But still, with the thaw and the rain, there can be a few rock slides in the region.

Expect a little snow in the mountains of West Virginia on the back end of the system Friday morning. A dusting is possible in the higher terrain!

