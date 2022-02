This week, the federal hate crimes case against the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 began with jury selection. Travis McMichael, his father Gregory, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were all sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted last year of chasing down and murdering Arbery while he went for a run. Even though the outcome of the federal case won’t change their fates, the trial’s stakes are still high. The prosecutors hope to prove that the McMichaels and Bryan were motivated by racial animus in the killing, evidence of which has been reported in the news, but was studiously avoided by prosecutors in the state murder trial.

