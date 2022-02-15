Alabama Doctor recognized in Smithsonian Gardens for STEM work

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WKRG ) — An Alabama native Doctor is being recognized in the Smithsonian Gardens in Washington, DC, for her STEM work. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics.

Dr. Adrienne Starks, from Fairfield, will be 1 of 120 women recognized at the Smithsonian Gardens in March during Women’s History Month. The Smithsonian will present the #IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit from March 5 to March 27 in Washington DC around select Smithsonian museums. The exhibit will be the largest collection of statues of women to be assembled.

Dr. Starks was named an American Association for the Advancement of Science IF/THEN Ambassador in 2019. These statues were first presented in Dallas, TX.







Dr. Stark’s statue is a 3D-printed statue and will be a part of a diverse coalition of contemporary women, STEM innovators, and role models leading a variety of fields, from protecting wildlife to discovering galaxies, developing video games, and working to cure cancer.

Dr. Starks is an accomplished scientist, STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) founder and educator, and entrepreneur. STREAM Innovations is a nonprofit in Birmingham that provides students the opportunity to learn and grow their interests in STREAM who otherwise may not have the opportunity to do so.

I am honored to be the only woman from Alabama represented in the collection of 3D printed statues in the “#IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit” in Washington D.C. alongside amazing women that I admire and celebrate their contributions to STEM fields. These women continue to pave the way for girls to see themselves as leaders in the STEM industry. I am excited for the country to learn more about each of us, and how the IF/THEN collection has provided images of women in STEM to inspire future innovators across the world. Dr. Adrienne Starks, IF/THEN Ambassador

