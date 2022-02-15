Norton, Foxboro, King Philip school districts lift mask mandate effective Feb. 28, other districts to vote on policy this week
Following the lead of state health and educational policymakers, Norton, Foxboro and King Philip school districts are rescinding their mask mandates effective Feb. 28. Foxboro School Committee members on Monday voted unanimously to lift orders that require face coverings inside local school buildings, cooling a political hot potato, at least for...www.thesunchronicle.com
