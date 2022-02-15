ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Matthews, Stevie Nicks announced for Sound on Sound Music Festival

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Some big names are coming to southwestern Connecticut for the inaugural Sound on Sound Music Festival.

The brand-new Sound On Sound Music Festival comes from the minds of the people behind the Governors Ball Music Festival.

Its inaugural lineup features Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile andThe National.

Sound On Sound will take place the weekend of Sept. 24-25 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport.

Two-day general admission tickets will go on sale Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. on www.SoundonSoundCT.com.

