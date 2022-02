An absolutely brutal night of betting on NBA games. Bruce Brown and LaMarcus Aldridge led the Nets to an emphatic win over the Kings. All of the good vibes after Sabonis’ debut are now gone. They are once again a dumpster fire. The Pelicans trounced the Raptors and the Warriors continued their slide with a lopsided loss to the Clippers. For the time being, the Warriors are being placed on the black list. We will reevaluate their status post-all-star break. For now, let’s take a look a tonight’s slate and try to get back on track with the NBA Picks 2/15/22.

