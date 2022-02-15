ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Make an Impact, Become a Tutor

By PoP Sponsor
popville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing pandemic has now disrupted three school years for more than 50 million students across the country. A McKinsey study observed that students averaged four months of unfinished learning in reading and five months of...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salamanca Press

BOCES animation program making impact in regional schools

Since fall 2021, school districts in the Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES region have been seeing world-class animations come to life in their school hallways thanks to new programming offered through the Information Technology Department at CA BOCES. Through a unique partnership with Rochester Institute of Technology’s MAGIC Spell Studios, the team at...
CATTARAUGUS, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Alternative Break makes an impact in the community

Alternative breaks are back in person at UB, and for Puja Shah, it was the best part of winter break. “I would recommend that every student interested in community service, regardless of their major, participate in an alternative break,” says Shah, a junior accounting major. After going virtual last...
BUFFALO, NY
districtadministration.com

Do this, not that: Using ESSER funds for tutoring

There is no doubt that disruptions in instruction and remote learning during the COVID crisis have had detrimental effects on students, especially those in low-income and underserved populations. In fact, the latest studies found that as of June 2021, many students experienced five to nine months of “unfinished learning” as a result of the pandemic.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tutors#Tutoring#Mckinsey#Citytutor Dc
inmaricopa.com

New library making positive impact

The Maricopa Library and Cultural Center is nearly a year old, and in just a few short months MLCC has made a positive impact on Maricopa. The newest addition to the City Center project, the state-of-the-art, 27,000 square foot facility opened in March 2021. The library provides programs and materials to support lifelong learning, community engagement and educational growth while the cultural center offers space for community events, public and private meetings and educational activities. In addition, a United States Postal Unit was added in December 2021 to enhance amenities just in time to provide a second post office during the holidays.
MARICOPA, AZ
Parents Magazine

A Guide to Hiring a Tutor for Your Children

On the heels of a global pandemic that saw children across the country learning remotely for almost two years, it's hardly surprising that parents are now finding it necessary to hire additional academic support to help their kids recover academically. McKinsey & Company found that American primary-age students are, on...
KIDS
irvingweekly.com

Irving ISD Partner Teknion Makes a Generational Impact

The act of sharing is a foreign concept for many, especially in the professional industry. A company’s resources and an employee’s valuable assets are utilized strictly for the bottom line. The Irving-based data solutions company, Teknion, is going against this ideology. The shift began when Steve Agee, Teknion’s...
IRVING, TX
abc23.com

Free Tutoring

Many educators say some students have been falling through the cracks as COVID-19 has taken an educational toll on children. That’s why regional partners & school providers in Cambria County are teaming up to offer free tutoring for students. The growth of this partnership was announced just a few...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Lowell Sun

Editorial: Students at head of tutoring class

It’s said every crisis contains the seed of opportunity, even a viral pandemic. When COVID-19 shuttered schools across the state in March 2020, one prep-school senior saw an opportunity to make a difference. Being the son of South Korean immigrants, David Min, a senior at Buckingham Browne & Nichols...
BOSTON, MA
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

ACES Conference Makes Positive Impact on FFA Members

Seventeen students from the Tyrone Area FFA Chapter attended the 2022 Agricultural Conference Experience Sessions (ACES) in Harrisburg. The overnight conference was held over three consecutive weekends to allow more than 1500 FFA members from across the state to participate in interactive workshops and events. Members also had the opportunity to interact with professionals from the agricultural industry to learn about career choices.
TYRONE, PA
AMA

These medical students are not waiting to make their impact felt

Medical students don’t need to walk across the graduation stage to make an impact. Well before they become physicians, students are making their presence and their compassion felt in the lives of patients. That much is clear among the entrants of the 2021 AMA Accelerating Change in Medical Education Health Systems Science Student, Resident and Fellow Impact Challenge.
NORFOLK, VA
WIBW

Seaman Superintendent leaves education to build relationships in sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools’ superintendent Steve Noble is trading textbooks for turf as he accepted a position with a sports construction company after his retirement. Mammoth Sports Construction says retiring Seaman Schools superintendent Dr. Steve Noble has accepted a position with the company as Director of Business...
TOPEKA, KS
Journal Review

Make a difference — become a mentor for a child in need

Conner is an 11-year-old boy who lives with his grandparents. Conner’s grandmother describes him as a kind and caring boy. He has a lot of friends and is on student council at school. His grandmother said he likes to do many things in his spare time. He likes to read, do crafts, play with Legos and go birding with his grandpa. He loves being outdoors and is good building things with his hands. He makes good grades in school and has excellent behavior there. The only thing he sometimes struggles with is math.
CHARITIES
wvua23.com

New Culverhouse program offers free tutoring and job training

Free tutoring and job skill training sessions will soon be available to all West Alabama residents through the University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business. Culverhouse Learning Initiative and Financial Training will begin classes for the spring term later this month. LIFT uses student volunteers from the business college...
COLLEGES
shsnews.org

American Sign Language (ASL) Club members learn new communication skills

ASL is a club at SHS and it stands for the American Sign Language Club. In the ASL club, students learn how to say words, phrases, and sentences in sign language. They also learn the necessary expressions to help them communicate. Ms. Jennifer Batt is the adviser of the ASL...
Thousand Oaks Acorn

College kids can provide tutoring

The Conejo Valley Unified School District received approximately $1.2 million from the state budget “earmarked” for after-school tutoring. According to the state, this money was to reverse dropping student scores due to COVID-19 lockdowns. The district asked CVUSD teachers if they could commit to being after-school tutors to...
MOORPARK, CA
northerniowan.com

CAB seeking new members

The Campus Activities Board (CAB) is currently looking for new members. CAB organises many events on campus throughout the school year. Some of the more popular events include Maucker Union Live, Sip & Paint and concerts like Sean Kingston last semester. Helen Beyer, CAB’s director of operations says, “CAB is...
EDUCATION
restorationnewsmedia.com

Board OKs teacher, tutor hires

SMITHFIELD — The Johnston County Board of Education on Feb. 8 signed off on the hiring of new teache... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
krtnradio.com

Cosmetology Program Celebrates 20 Years

Luna Community College’s cosmetology program is celebrating 20 years of bringing quality education to its students. Students can earn certificates for cosmetology or barbering within the Department of Career & Technical Education. The two programs are aimed for students to develop basic skills, safety, work habits and attitudes; they...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy