Make an Impact, Become a Tutor

Conner is an 11-year-old boy who lives with his grandparents. Conner’s grandmother describes him as a kind and caring boy. He has a lot of friends and is on student council at school. His grandmother said he likes to do many things in his spare time. He likes to read, do crafts, play with Legos and go birding with his grandpa. He loves being outdoors and is good building things with his hands. He makes good grades in school and has excellent behavior there. The only thing he sometimes struggles with is math.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO