Make an Impact, Become a Tutor

The Maricopa Library and Cultural Center is nearly a year old, and in just a few short months MLCC has made a positive impact on Maricopa. The newest addition to the City Center project, the state-of-the-art, 27,000 square foot facility opened in March 2021. The library provides programs and materials to support lifelong learning, community engagement and educational growth while the cultural center offers space for community events, public and private meetings and educational activities. In addition, a United States Postal Unit was added in December 2021 to enhance amenities just in time to provide a second post office during the holidays.
