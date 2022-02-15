Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat odds and best bets

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket and scores past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas made one of the more surprising moves at the deadline, sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. I am not sure what other offers were out there, but I like the move because I am not sure he was ever going to be the player the Mavericks wanted him to be. The new additions have yet to suit up for Dallas but are expected to play tonight. Bertans gives the Mavs a shooting threat, and Dinwiddie can play on and off the ball.

Miami did not make a move a move at the deadline, but it is easier to stand pat when you have the top record in the Eastern Conference, right? For the Heat, health is going to be key as all of their key players have missed time throughout the season. When they are whole, they are one of the toughest teams to beat. They play good defense, they are physical and their veterans are all about winning. The Heat might not be at the top of the futures odds table, but nobody wants to play Miami.

The Heat are hot coming into the game tonight with five straight wins. Dallas was too before the Clippers ended its four-game winning streak over the weekend.

Game Info

Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

7:30 p.m. ET

FTX Arena, Miami,

Bally Sports Sun

Betting Odds

Spread: Mavericks +3.5, Heat -3.5

Total: 209

Moneyline: Mavericks +139, Heat -167

Best Bet

Miami -3.5

Miami has won five straight and gone 4-1 against the spread in that stretch. The Heat are playing well, and in any game where they are healthy, they can compete with any team. I especially like this matchup with Dallas because the Heat have lots of guys they can use to guard Luka Doncic. They can put P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler or even big man Bam Adebayo on him to keep mixing up the looks. With the new additions, I think we can expect a little feeling out period in this game, and Luka might not be as efficient as Dallas needs him to be to beat a good team like Miami. At home, Miami is 14-10 ATS this season. The defense gets a little better at home, where the Heat are allowing just 103 points per game. This game is likely to be low-scoring, but Miami pulls away late.

Luka Doncic Over 8.5 Assists (+110)

Doncic has been amazing of late. In his last nine games, he has four triple-doubles, and on any given night he can score a ton (30+ points seven times in that span). Tonight I am looking for the Heat to force him to facilitate more — plus it is in the best interest of the team for the new additions to get some shots up to feel like they are part of things. This is basically right at his season averages too, but we are paying no premium. All of Luka's bets look good tonight, but this one has the best payoff.