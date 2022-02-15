ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. DPH updates guidance on mask wearing

By Litsa Pappas, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is out with new, updated guidance about the use of face coverings and masks by people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

DPH now says it is only advising people who are fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors if they have a weakened immune system, are at increased risk for severe disease because of their age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in someone in their household has a weakened immune system and is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated.

State health officials say they came to the decision “recognizing that Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccine acceptance, and in light of recent improvements in COVID-19 indicators,” according to statement from DPH.

DPH says people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask indoors with others to help prevent spreading COVID-19.

DPH says everyone in Massachusetts - regardless of vaccination status- are required to wear face coverings in certain settings, including on public transportation and in health care facilities.

The full advisory from DPH can be found here.

>> Complete Covid-19 vaccine coverage

RESOURCES:

- Complete local and national coronavirus coverage here

