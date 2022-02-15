Who does long COVID impact the most?

The people who are most effected by long COVID may surprise you.

Long COVID persists in those who you may least expect.

Who gets it?

Most of the patients who get long COVID aren’t hospitalized. For most people, the infection isn’t bad, but they have persistent symptoms. Click here to read more.

Long COVID patients are experiencing “profound fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, coughing, heart racing,” in addition to many other symptoms.

People who are young and fit seem to be the most effected. It seems to target healthy people, generally with no preexisting conditions.

Some doctors are seeing cases in young, healthy females. This group of patients never got really sick but did experience all the symptoms. But the symptoms didn’t ease up.

There seem to be some treatment options that work over time.

Doctors agree that self-care is key for those with persisting symptoms.