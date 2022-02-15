ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Brewers' Arctic Tailgate event for single-game ticket sales returns Feb. 26 at American Family Field

By Tom Haudricourt, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Milwaukee Brewers’ Arctic Tailgate is returning.

The event will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 at American Family Field, where fans will have their first opportunity to buy single-game tickets for the 2022 regular season. Tickets will be available for purchase at the box office or by calling (414) 902-4000 beginning at 9 a.m. that day but the party actually begins the previous day on Friday, Feb. 25.

The Brewers 2 parking lot will open at noon that Friday with the Arctic Tailgate party starting at 6 p.m. inside the Restaurant To Be Named Later. There will be live music featuring Phil Norby and appearances by Bernie Brewer and the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages.

The Friday night party also will feature various competitions and chances for fans to win prizes including autographed Brewers merchandise. The festivities resume Saturday at 7 a.m. with live music by Wait for Morning and an ice sculpture demonstration by Art Below Zero, with free doughnuts for fans as well as other food options.

The first 200 fans who stay overnight will receive an Arctic Tailgate T-shirt. Fans will not be allowed to camp out if the projected temperatures are below 10 degrees.

A very limited number of opening day tickets will be available, with a maximum purchase of four.

For a list of safety regulations for overnight campers and other details about ticket and parking purchases, go to brewers.com/arctictailgate . The box office will remain open until 4 p.m. that Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Brewers' Arctic Tailgate event for single-game ticket sales returns Feb. 26 at American Family Field

