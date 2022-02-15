ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers hire Pat Meyer as offensive line coach

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Pat Meyer as their new offensive line coach.

Meyer joins the Steelers after spending the last two seasons in the same position for the Carolina Panthers. Meyer replaces Adrian Klemm, who left before the end of last season to take a job at the University of Oregon. Chris Morgan, who filled in an interim basis after Klemm’s departure, was hired by the Chicago Bears this month.

Meyer takes over a unit that struggled for much of the 2021 season. The Steelers finished near the bottom of the NFL in most offensive categories, including points (21st), yards (23rd), yards rushing (29th) and yards per rushing attempt (29th).

There could be significant turnover within the unit once again. Veteran left guard Trai Turner and right tackle Chuks Okorafor are both free agents. Rookie center Kendrick Green struggled at times and was demoted near the end of the season in favor of J.C. Hassenuaer.

The Steelers are also in the process of finding a successor for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired last month after 18 seasons.

Pittsburgh is Meyer’s fifth NFL team. He also served as the offensive line coach for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-19 and the Bears in 2013 and 2014. He worked as a football operations consultant and an offensive assistant in Buffalo in 2015 and 2016.

Meyer played offensive line at Colorado State in the early 1990s and spent a season with the Arizona Cardinals before going on to play in the Arena Football League.

______

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 safest selections Steelers could make in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers can’t afford to miss on their first-round pick. As of now, here are the three safest selections they could make in the 2022 NFL Draft. Reaching for the stars isn’t always the way to go in the NFL Draft — especially if your team currently has a talent deficiency like the Pittsburgh Steelers. In one year’s time, Pittsburgh lost roughly one-fourth of its starters as players like Bud Dupree, Alejandro Villanueva, Matt Feiler, Mike Hilton, David DeCastro, and Maurkice Pouncey left the team either via free agency or retirement.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Adrian Klemm
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Exit Interviews: Joe Schobert and Tyson Alualu

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2022. Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Predicted To Trade For Falcons QB Matt Ryan In Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the lookout for a new starting quarterback this offseason as Ben Roethlisberger decided to hang up his cleats and retire. It will be the first time in nearly two decades that Pittsburgh will be looking for a new starting quarterback, as Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004 and took over the starting job a few weeks into the season.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Odell Beckham Jr’s knee injury revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. left Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night with what looked to be a serious knee injury, and unfortunately reports have indicated that was the case. The Los Angeles Rams believe Beckham suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Beckham...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arena Football League#American Football#Ap#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Carolina Panthers#The University Of Oregon#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery. The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Nick Saban has a QB recruiting dilemma

Earlier this week a rumor spread on Alabama football message boards and social media that elite quarterback prospect, Arch Manning had trimmed his list to two schools. The rumor claimed the young Manning had decided only the Texas Longhorns and the Crimson Tide were in contention for his signature. Some mainstream reporters even presented the claim as fact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFC Contender Expected To Pursue Jimmy Garoppolo

For the second time in three seasons, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is on the trading block. And according to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles could take a swing at San Francisco’s QB. Jalen Hurts’ job is reportedly up for grabs after just one full season...
NFL
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
The Spun

2 Former Alabama Quarterbacks Appear To Hate Each Other

A couple of former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks had a very heated exchange on social media this week. Former Alabama quarterbacks Blake Barnett and David Cornwell had a heated back-and-forth on Twitter. Both Barnett and Cornwell were part of the Alabama program in 2016. They both competed for the starting...
ALABAMA STATE
Steelers Depot

Steelers Trade Up For QB Malik Willis In PFF’s Latest Mock Draft

The NFL offseason is now officially underway, with the Los Angeles Rams’ star-studded roster eking out a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. While many of the players will now head to a lush tropical vacation spot to unwind, the front offices of all 32 teams will now formulate their game plans when it comes to signing free agents, and the draft. In other words, it’s NFL mock draft season.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

760K+
Followers
390K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy