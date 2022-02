Odisha were held to a 2-2 draw by Chennaiyin in Wednesday's must-win Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco. Nerijus Valskis broke his 11-game barren run with the second equaliser of the game in the 69th minute but was guilty not to score the potential winner after Jonathas (51') and Javi Hernandez (18') had scored for Odisha following Rahim Ali's second minute opener in favour of Chennaiyin.

