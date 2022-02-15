ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. McMaster designates ‘HBCU Day’ in South Carolina

By Sophie Brams
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill that aims to honor the contributions and efforts of historically Black colleges and universities into law on Tuesday.

Governor Henry McMaster signed H.4575 which officially designates the third Tuesday of February every year as ‘Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day’ in South Carolina.

The bill, which was brought by S.C. State graduate Rep. Deon Tedder (D-Charleston & Dorchester), was passed by unanimous decision in the South Carolina Senate last week.

“We are sending a message today that HBCUs matter,” Tedder said during the news conference.

Biden delivers S.C. State commencement address, Clyburn marches with graduates

South Carolina has eight HBCUs–2 are public and 6 are private. The Higher Education Act of 1965, defines an HBCU as: “…any historically black college or university that was established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of black Americans.”

Together, those HBCUs generate roughly $463 million in economic impact for the state and generate close to 5,000 jobs, split evenly between on-campus and off-campus jobs. Each $1 million initially spent by a South Carolina HBCU and its students creates 12 jobs.

HBCUs, in general, are responsible for more than 40 percent of Black engineers , including 47 percent of Black women engineers, 70 percent of Black doctors and dentists , 50 percent of Black lawyers, and 80 percent of Black judges .

In South Carolina, an HBCU graduate working full time can expect to earn $913,000 in additional income due to having college credentials.

“This is a historic moment,” McMaster said. “The reason South Carolina is so strong, one of the reasons, is because of the contributions of our HBCUs.”

HBCUs in South Carolina

Allen University

  • Location: Columbia
  • Type: Private, 4-year
  • Total Enrollment: 705 students
  • Cost of Tuition: $13,340

Benedict College

  • Location: Columbia
  • Type: Private, 4-year
  • Total Enrollment: 1,731 students
  • Cost of Tuition: $17,200

Claflin University

  • Location: Orangeburg
  • Type: Private, 4-year
  • Total Enrollment: 2,048 students
  • Cost of Tuition: $17,046

Clinton College

  • Location: Rock Hill
  • Type: Private, 4-year
  • Total Enrollment: 119 students
  • Cost of Tuition: $10,020

Denmark Technical College

  • Location: Denmark, SC
  • Type: Public, 2-4 year
  • Total Enrollment: 491 students
  • Cost of Tuition: $5,648 in-state/ $11,065 out-of-state

Morris College

  • Location: Sumter
  • Type: Private, 4-year
  • Total Enrollment: 395 students
  • Cost of Tuition: $14,980

South Carolina State University

  • Location: Orangeburg
  • Type: Public, 4-year
  • Total Enrollment: 2,339 students
  • Cost of Tuition: $11,060 in-state/ $21,750 out-of-state

Voorhees College

  • Location: Demark, SC
  • Type: Private, 4-year
  • Total Enrollment: 368 students
  • Cost of Tuition: $12,630
Comments / 22

Phyllis D
1d ago

he says while ripping down their home to build expensive condos and stuffing his money from yrump. he had a nice weekend with tRump

Reply(7)
5
Remove the Blinders
1d ago

HBCU were created out of Necessity! Black people did not start Jim Crow But we were its victims.It barred us from attending universities in America.So pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps we created there on.Everyone is more then welcome to apply as long as you have one drop of BLACK BLOOD that would stop you from being accepted at " White Universities". You see black people have always found a way to thrive,survive and overcome through bigotry. Racism is and always has been a Caucasian thing not a African thing We understand that the race of a person is not defined by the color of the person. As for HBCU day I think it's a good thing. But it's meant to be another muzzle To take our eyes off of the negative things that they are doing in the State of South Carolina in regards to low income people of all colors.

Reply
2
Prince Ferguson
2d ago

yeah we get that bone but we are going to be in District that don't count because they trying to segregate separate

Reply
3
 

