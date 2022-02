COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Boy Scouts of America Indian Waters Council in South Carolina will be conducting its annual Scouting for Food campaign Saturday, Feb. 12. Scouts and leaders went into Midlands neighborhoods last weekend, placing door hangers on homes announcing the food drive. This Saturday, Scouts will return and collect food from those same neighborhoods. The food collected will go directly to local food pantries for those in need.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO