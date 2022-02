The first day of February marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year also known as the Chinese New Year. Tasty House owners Eddie and Yvonne Nong celebrated the Chinese New Year and their 10-year anniversary of being in business. Paper lanterns decorated the restaurant as the Nongs welcomed customers with red envelopes containing Chinese lucky money. According to Yvonne, the Chinese lucky money is money that is given in red packages typically decorated with symbols of wealth and luck. The red symbolizes good luck and the money wishes the recipient good fortune for times to come. (Photo from Grundy Center Chamber-Main Street on Facebook)

GRUNDY CENTER, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO