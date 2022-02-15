ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Coiled Cats, Parrots, and Deer Form a Menagerie of Metal Animal Sculptures by Lee Sangsoo

By Grace Ebert
Colossal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Sangsoo (previously) bends angular strips of metal into coiled bellies and long, curled tails that form the bodies of his colorful creatures. The Seoul-based artist is known for his minimal sculptures in stainless steel that mimic line drawings...

www.thisiscolossal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Colossal

Intricate Beaded Motifs Add Colorful Dimension to Jan Huling’s Animal Sculptures

A former product designer turned bead artist, Jan Huling begins each sculpture with a blank form in the shape of a miniature horse, giant praying mantis, and eager monkey perched on a box. She then glues small glass pieces in meandering lines, concentric circles, and other elaborately constructed motifs. “I don’t sketch out designs beforehand,” she tells Colossal. “Rather I let my designs grow organically and let the work itself inspire me.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parrots#Menagerie#Colossal
Colossal

Loops and Coils in Bright Gradients Grow from Claire Lindner’s Ceramic Sculptures

Vine-like colorful coils of material overlap in Claire Lindner’s latest sculpture collection, which blurs the line between organic and human-made forms. Each piece has a vibrancy and motion designed to push the possibilities of the medium. “My ideas are guided by the evocation of the living,” she tells Colossal. “I try through movement and color to combine images of vegetation, the animal or the mineral world, the body as if everything was made of the same substance.”
DESIGN
Colossal

Oil Paintings by Paco Pomet Brighten Vintage Scenes with Satirical Elements in Color

Succeeding his series of paintings titled Beginnings, Paco Pomet’s Endings applies a similarly satirical veil to his provocative and outlandish scenarios: a cleaved camper reveals red steak marbled with fat, businessmen shake hands through an elongated finger trap, and a woman walks a hand-standing friend on a leash. The Spanish artist (previously) is known for his keen sense of wit and humor and distinct visual commentary on contemporary issues like capitalism, the degradation of the environment, and moments in American history that have global impacts. He shares in an interview:
VISUAL ART
Colossal

Folds in Recurring Patterns Form the Tessellated Origami Sculptures by Goran Konjevod

Whether folding flat, square tessellations or rounded forms that billow from a central point, origami artist Goran Konjevod (previously) focuses on the tension inherent in a single sheet of material. His sculptures draw on his background in mathematics and computer science and configure precise geometries, fanned pleats, and small woven pieces that appear to be individual strips threaded together rather than a series of carefully aligned creases. Each form is a meticulous blend of texture, pattern, and dimension that’s translated into elegant, abstract constructions through repetitive folds.
DESIGN
Colossal

A Photo Series Captures a Magnificent Rock Formation Set Against the Tateyama Mountains

With the imposing Tateyama Mountain Range in the backdrop, a photo series by Yasuto Inagaki centers on a smaller, recurring focal point: a few trees that have sprung from the top of cragged rocks. Inagaki, who lives in Japan’s Toyama Prefecture, visits Mount Inaba in Oyabe City often to capture the unusual formation among different weather, times of day, and seasons. Some shots show the sun just atop the mountains as it reflects in the water below, while others document bright daylight illuminating the snowy backdrop and an airplane flying in the distance. “The first time I encountered a miraculous scene like this one,” he tells Colossal,” the city was covered in fog, and the moon was shining brightly on the Tateyama Mountain Range…I have visited the shooting several times.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Colossal

Interview: Artist Shantell Martin Discusses the Power of a Single Line and Why Positivity Is Her Biggest Inspiration

Shantell Martin has been exploring the magic in a single line since childhood, working primarily in black-and-white to inscribe walls, canvases, and other objects with abstracted faces and affirmational text. In a new interview supported by Colossal Members, managing editor Grace Ebert spoke with Martin about the vast potential of that seemingly minimal form, the joy and fun of collaborating for the sake of collaborating, and her unwavering approach to positive thinking.
VISUAL ART
Colossal

A Daily Project by Tatsuya Tanaka Turns Everyday Goods into Quirky Miniatures

A scroll through Tatsuya Tanaka’s Instagram chronicles the everyday happenings of a cleverly designed world in miniature. The Japanese artist (previously) has spent the last decade reimaging life-sized objects like pencil sharpeners, sponges, and slippers as tiny sets for his cast of characters: a “P” key rests on a painter’s easel, bobsledders barrel through a bowl on a hot pepper, and ice skaters race across a white surgical mask.
DESIGN
Colossal

Piped in Decadent Layers, Yvette Mayorga’s Bright Pink Playhouses Luxuriate in 90s Nostalgia

Within the luscious pink acrylic that composes Yvette Mayorga’s Surveillance Locket series, messages of joy and nostalgia for a 90s childhood coexist with critiques of consumerism and gendered labor. The Chicago-based artist uses tools like piping bags and tips to apply paint in peaks, curls, and scalloped edges evocative of an elaborately decorated cake. She builds each relief layer by layer, drawing on techniques she gleans from baking shows and Instagram tutorials. “Cake decorating is a true craft that is super laborious,” she says.
CHICAGO, IL
Colossal

Sinister Storms and Twisters Disturb Rural Landscapes in Dramatic Black-and-White Photos by Mitch Dobrowner

Shooting solely in black-and-white, Mitch Dobrowner (previously) documents storm cells, tornadoes, and other menacing weather events at peak destruction. Funnel clouds plunge to the ground in spindly tunnels and churning clouds frame bright bolts of lightning. Photographed in the plains and rural regions, the images highlight a range of ominous occurrences on the horizon, a chaotic contrast to the tight rows of cotton and calm, agricultural landscapes in the foreground. To see more of Dobrowner’s storm-chasing excursions, visit photo-eye Gallery and Instagram and watch this interview for insight into his adventures.
PHOTOGRAPHY
familyeguide.com

The Charming Cat Cafe

The Charming Cat Cafe is all about bringing people and cats together in a safe friendly setting. Our rooms have themes which make them unique , each creating a special experience for cats and people alike. Visiting. The Charming Cat Corner is the cats’ home, and you are their guest....
PETS
uab.edu

See “Rekindling,” an exhibition of Sloss Metal Arts sculpture, at UAB’s Art Lab

Artists from Sloss Metal Arts will present an exhibition of sculpture at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The exhibition, “Rekindling,” is on view at Art Lab, an exhibition space operated by and for the students and faculty of the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Art and Art History. On show are works by artists Ajene Williams, Odette Blaisdell, Alex Tucker, Alair Wells, Alexandra Rose, Casey Tesmer, Dave Matson and Virginia Elliott.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Colossal

Ritualistic ‘Moon Drawings’ by Yuge Zhou Etch Patterns in Snow and Sand

“In traditional Chinese culture, the moon is a carrier of human emotions,” writes artist Yuge Zhou. “The full moon symbolizes family reunion.” This belief grounds Zhou’s meditative series of landscape drawings that etch wide, circular patterns in the beach along Lake Michigan and in snowy parking lots near her apartment.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Top cat: why the puma is a leading influencer in the animal kingdom

Researchers find the felines are connected to more than 485 species, from carrion beetles to bald eagles. From the Canadian Rockies to Patagonia, pumas have the largest terrestrial range of any mammal in the Americas. Now, a new study has reported the web of life these elusive cats support, showing how they are connected to more than 485 other species, from eagles feeding on their carrion to elk impacted by their “fear effect”.
Colossal

LEGO Letterpress: Bird Species from The Netherlands Are Printed with Everyone’s Favorite Toy Bricks

Back in 2017, designer Roy Scholten and collaborator Martijn van der Blom brought LEGO into their letterpress workshops for elementary school students. Small and accessible to most, the ubiquitous plastic bricks were easier and faster to use than traditional lead type and were familiar creative tools for many of the children. Around the same time, the pair also developed a series of LEGO dinosaur prints in subtle gradients, an early collection that inspired Scholten’s ongoing project using the unusual material.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy