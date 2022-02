The Lady Aces won Friday’s home game against Macksville by a score of 65-44. The Lady Aces were able to move the ball around to overcome the Macksville full court trap. Good team ball movement versus their full court trap, Sidney Jones led the Lady Aces with 18 points on the day and did a good job attacking and making good decisions on the break. The Lady Aces adjusted well in containing Macksville in the second half. Halie Feikert finished the night with 16 points. Feikert did a great job getting defensive rebounds in the second half. Emalea Warden came up big in the halfcourt offense with 15 points which included 3- 3’s.

MACKSVILLE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO