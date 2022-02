If you’re a fan of DeLorean because of the iconic model from the Back to the Future movie franchise or just because you like its cars, we’ve got great news. Italdesign, the company responsible for the look for the original DeLorean DMC-12, just released a new teaser for its reboot. Although no specifics are available yet, the company said it would reveal the car later this year. What we do know is that an electric DeLorean reboot is coming.

