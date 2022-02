Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie have been working together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since Captain America: The Winter Soldier was released in 2014. The two stars and their characters have come a long way, recently leading the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Stan and Mackie have a playful energy onscreen as well as off. The actors are often taking jabs at each other in good fun, but Stan changed it up this week by finally saying something nice about his Marvel partner. While taking part in an interview with Esquire, the news that Mackie will soon be making his directorial debut came up, and Stan shared kind words.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO