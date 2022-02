COLONY, Ala. – Two-term Colony Councilwoman and recent Mayor Pro Tem Ethel Alexander on Monday announced her candidacy for the mayor’s seat in the southwest Cullman County town, challenging incumbent Mayor Curtis Johnson. Alexander made her decision after Johnson and others on the current council voted her out as mayor pro tem last week, saying that she was elected to that position illegally. Alexander and Johnson have been at odds since the previous administration under former Mayor Donnis Leeth, and the situation became worse when Alexander was elected mayor pro tem in Johnson’s absence at the council’s first administrative meeting following...

