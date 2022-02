ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Over the past 450 million years, life on Earth has been devastated by at least five mass extinctions, which are typically defined as catastrophes that wipe out more than 75 percent of species in a short amount of time. Many scientists have proposed that we are entering a Sixth Mass Extinction, this time driven by human activity, though debates still rage over the validity and consequences of this claim.

