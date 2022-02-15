The Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers Reboot Looks Truly Bizarre

Remakes, reboots, requels, either way you put it’s exhausting, leaving many people feeling like “there’s just nothing original anymore.” Then there are moments when something comes along that fully embraces legacy; it’s flaws and all. In Disney+’s upcoming feature Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers, a hilarious comedy that will bring the beloved ’90s animated series into live-action with John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as the infamous chipmunks. And judging by the newly released trailer above, this appears to be a love letter to fans of both Disney and animation, featuring cameos from Roger Rabbit, Aladdin, The Three Little Pigs, Scrooge McDuck, My Little Pony, MC Skat Kat from Paula Abdul’s 1989 music video Opposites Attract and the live-action disastrous CGI cats from the CATS movie and more.
