The Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers Reboot Looks Truly Bizarre

You can relive the old days with new box sets of the complete series of The Proud Family on March 15 and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers on February 15. Rejoin Penny Proud as she navigates being an African American teen in larger than life situations in the complete original series anniversary collection DVD box set. Or you can go back and solve mysteries in our world and the animal world with Chip and Dale. Their complete series will be coming to a Blu-ray box set so you can enjoy all 65 episodes in the best quality you can. These are two great series from Disney that will be a great addition to any fans collection.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO