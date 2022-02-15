ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers Reboot Looks Truly Bizarre

By Ryan Leston
IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers has been unveiled, and it looks absolutely bizarre. Announced last year during Disney+ Day, the upcoming Chip ‘n’ Dale reboot sees the return of our two favorite chipmunks (sorry, Alvin). Scratch that – it’s a comeback, not a reboot. If you loved...

GeekTyrant

THE PROUD FAMILY And CHIP 'N' DALE: RESUCE RANGERS Complete Series Getting New Box Sets

You can relive the old days with new box sets of the complete series of The Proud Family on March 15 and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers on February 15. Rejoin Penny Proud as she navigates being an African American teen in larger than life situations in the complete original series anniversary collection DVD box set. Or you can go back and solve mysteries in our world and the animal world with Chip and Dale. Their complete series will be coming to a Blu-ray box set so you can enjoy all 65 episodes in the best quality you can. These are two great series from Disney that will be a great addition to any fans collection.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sophie Turner, Dane DeHaan Teaming for Crime Thriller ‘Wardriver’ From ‘F9’ Writer, ‘King Richard’ Producers (Exclusive)

Dane DeHaan, recently cast in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer, and Game of Thrones and X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner are to lead the upcoming crime thriller Wardriver, a splashy new addition to Berlin’s virtual European Film Market (EFM). Written and directed by Daniel Casey — best known for penning F9: The Fast Saga but whose credits also include Liongate’s Kin — the film is due to start principal photography this summer in Los Angeles.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Rimini': Film Review | Berlin 2022Emma Thompson Says 'Leo Grande' Naked Scene Was the "Hardest Thing," Women Are "Brainwashed" to Hate Their Bodies'AEIOU --...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IGN

Futurama Revival Announced for Hulu With Most of the Original Cast

Futurama is being revived, again! This time Hulu has ordered 20 new episodes of the sci-fi animated comedy. Producer David X. Cohen and creator Matt Groening have signed on to bring its beloved animated series centered around a space delivery crew in the year 3000 back on the air. Original voice members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman are all set to reprise their roles.
TV SERIES
Empire

Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers Trailer Unveils The Lonely Island’s Disney Revival

On first inspection, a Disney film reviving a long-lost (albeit fondly-remembered) animated show might not be the most tantalising of news. But what if that show was the beloved Chip ’N Dale: Rescue Rangers (they’re chipmunks who solve crimes and save the day!), and the people making it were the comedy geniuses known as The Lonely Island? Then you’d start to get pretty damn excited. And, well, you’d be right: the first trailer for the new Chip ’N Dale movie, directed by Akiva Schaffer and featuring Andy Samberg as Dale, looks nice and witty, stuffed with all kinds of surprising crossovers to boot. Check out the trailer here:
MOVIES
EW.com

Rescue Rangers detectives Chip and Dale to reunite 30 years after fall from fame

Chip and Dale, former chipmunk detectives of the once-heralded detective agency Rescue Rangers, will reunite 30 years after their fall from fame. Decades after the cancellation of their hit television series, estranged investigators Chip and Dale (voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, respectively) must mend their fractured friendship to unravel one of the biggest cases of their careers: the mysterious disappearance of a former castmate.
TV & VIDEOS
allears.net

VIDEO: Watch the NEW Trailer for ‘Chip ‘n Dale’ Movie on Disney+

Calling all millennials — we have some news we think you might want to hear!. Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers which will be premiering on Disney+ — and, we now have an official release date! Let’s check out all the details.
MOVIES
Nintendo Life

Random: Disney's Chip 'n Dale Reboot Features A Cute Nod To The 1990 NES Game

Disney is rebooting Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers with a new movie, and the first trailer contains a cheeky little nod to Capcom's 1990 NES game. Described as "a comeback 30 years in the making", the new movie will launch exclusively on Disney+ on May 20th, 2022 and is a "hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy" featuring the vocal talents of John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) as Chip and Andy Samberg (Hotel Transylvania, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Dale. The cast also includes Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bana and Will Arnett.
VIDEO GAMES
thekoalition.com

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers Movie Trailer Is a Trip Down Memory Lane A Celebration in Animation

Remakes, reboots, requels, either way you put it’s exhausting, leaving many people feeling like “there’s just nothing original anymore.” Then there are moments when something comes along that fully embraces legacy; it’s flaws and all. In Disney+’s upcoming feature Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers, a hilarious comedy that will bring the beloved ’90s animated series into live-action with John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as the infamous chipmunks. And judging by the newly released trailer above, this appears to be a love letter to fans of both Disney and animation, featuring cameos from Roger Rabbit, Aladdin, The Three Little Pigs, Scrooge McDuck, My Little Pony, MC Skat Kat from Paula Abdul’s 1989 music video Opposites Attract and the live-action disastrous CGI cats from the CATS movie and more.
MOVIES
IGN

The Boys Presents: Diabolical Unleashes Its First Trailer

Prime Video has dropped the first trailer for The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an eight-episode animated anthology series set in the same universe as the Emmy-nominated hit The Boys. The trailer plunges viewers into the unseen crevices of The Boys Universe, presenting snippets of the show's most twisted tales while spotlighting...
TV SERIES
Cartoon Brew

‘Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Trailer Is A Showcase Of Odd Aesthetic Choices

Disney’s long-gestating hybrid project Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers finally has a trailer. In this reincarnation of the late-Eighties tv series of the same name, the main characters have been transplanted to a modern-day live-action Los Angeles that exists as a multiverse of sorts in which cartoons from different eras and humans exist side-by-side.
LOS ANGELES, CA

