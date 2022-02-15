ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do when leadership fails, part two

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven't already read part one of this story, catch up on it here. How likely we are to provide allowances for leaders to make mistakes and grow can be dependent on an expanding list of variables, from gender and ethnicity to the type of error made. Academic Abhishek Parajuli...

Des Moines Business Record

On Leadership: What does social responsibility have to do with your business?

Here’s a walk down memory lane for you. Can you recall when your company started recycling? Or when you first started hearing about your company’s inclusion or environmental practices? These questions, which are part of the larger concepts of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), are still relatively recent, but they increasingly matter to your business.
ENVIRONMENT
Fast Company

We need authentic leadership more than ever in 2022

Are you in the pro-office camp, believing that sustaining high levels of productivity and collaboration as well as a strong and healthy corporate culture demands that employees work under the same roof? Or do you envision a world where your home is your office, and you only make periodic guest appearances at a smaller corporate office?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Hr Morning

Building a healthy company culture must be intentional

With so much of employers’ focus on recruiting and retaining talent this year, a lot are concentrating on revamping company culture. While good pay and benefits can convince a lot of employees to stay, a healthy work environment can be just as critical — and it costs virtually nothing to create.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: Protesting Canadian truckers aren’t having a ‘working class revolution’ — the truth is a lot more strange

For the first time in living memory, the American right wants to emulate Canada. A convoy of truckers has descended on the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest cross-border vaccine mandates which require them to show proof of vaccination before they can re-enter their home country after delivering goods to the United States. They remain ensconced there, continuing their disruptive demonstrations against the national government.For those folks south of the 49th parallel who likewise oppose measures to slow the spread of Covid, these truckers are nothing short of modern-day Bolsheviks standing up to Czar Trudeau II. “Few events in modern...
PROTESTS
Fortune

Corporate America’s philanthropy model doesn’t work. It’s time for a better one

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Corporate America is exceedingly generous. With nearly $17 billion in donations in 2020 alone, businesses are working hard to address everything from equity to education to addiction. Yet while it’s undeniable that corporate America is philanthropically minded, it’s highly questionable whether all this giving is truly effective. Businesses need a better way to tackle society’s biggest problems.
CHARITIES
Fortune

Shareholders are putting more pressure on companies over environmental and social issues

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. I write frequently in this newsletter about the rise in “stakeholder,” as an alternative to “shareholder,” capitalism. But what that framing ignores is that pressure for companies to perform better on environmental and social issues is increasingly coming from the shareholders themselves.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

U.S. Department of Education Announces Big Decision on Student Loan Debts

Student loan debt remains a dynamic topic of discussion among the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Americans are just beginning to seek out new employment following the layoffs and decreased wages resultant from the virus. Now, inflation further contributes to the nation’s worsening financial situation. Amid these crises, the United States Department of Education has made a major decision regarding defaulted student loan debts.
EDUCATION
Tufts Daily

Course evaluations: What are they used for, where do they go and how do they fail?

In the final weeks of each semester, Tufts students expect a familiar email in their inboxes, urgently inviting them to click on a link and complete their course evaluations. In return for completing the evaluation, students receive early access to their unofficial transcripts, allowing them to see their grades prior to the grading deadline. For most, however, the process that occurs after submitting their course evaluations remains largely unknown, along with the evaluations’ impact on faculty.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

How to Prepare for a Cybersecurity Career

The safety of digital channels is a matter of global concern and growing importance. News stories about computer takeover scams, data breaches and virtual surveillance are frequent and alarming. Those who want to help address these threats – and enter a well-paid profession with plenty of job opportunities – should consider preparing for a career in cybersecurity.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

How To Lead Employees In A Hybrid Work Environment

EVP at Vector Solutions, an impactful leading technology company, leading corporate communications and brand development. If your organization is anything like ours, you have likely been inspired by the strength and resilience of your team members over the past two years as they persevered through challenge after challenge to support each other and your clients. The pandemic has been a continuously developing situation, with vaccines and other safety precautions making a return to the workplace seem possible — only to have several new developments delay many of those plans. Much has changed in our companies and our cultures since March 2020; we’ve been forced to remain agile as we supported an entirely or partially remote workforce and created hybrid working environments that we may not have considered if not for the pandemic.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

Your teams are not as ready for a digital-first world as you think

While the past couple of years have been challenging, they have enabled unexpected growth opportunities for businesses that were unfathomable during pre-pandemic times. Companies have needed to digitally transform with accelerated timelines—and the businesses that have been able to do this successfully have found work-arounds for tasks that used to be done in person, representing an enormous shift in the way they work. However, we can’t lose sight of the fact that as companies accept and adopt such transformation, many are finding themselves burdened by uncharted growing pains.
ECONOMY
HRmagazine.co.uk

The four day week: getting productivity right

At Salesforce, we know that the 9-to-5 workday is no more in today’s all-digital, work-from-anywhere world, which means it no longer makes sense to expect employees to work an eight-hour shift to do their jobs successfully. Diversity in approach is critical, and the pandemic has shown us that a...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HRmagazine.co.uk

Met Police: blame only deepens cultural divide, expert warns

David Liddle, CEO of culture change consultancy The TCM Group, who has been working with the Met for several years, said the media’s “often vague and contradictory assertions” about the Met’s working culture are hampering the force’s efforts to modernise its culture. Building your company...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
HRmagazine.co.uk

Metaverse job roles rocket

Since the $10 billion launch of Meta (previously Facebook), job postings have rocketed by 532%, according to jobs website Adzuna. The UK’s boom, however, is not just powered by Meta and other large tech companies. The latest in tech:. Recruitment in the metaverse: will it become a (virtual) reality?
JOBS
HRmagazine.co.uk

What makes the perfect leader?

Our views even vary on what a good leader looks like, but often elements such as honesty, trust and compassion are used within a definition. It was therefore understandably shattering when allegations were made by the British press of numerous Downing Street parties while the rest of the country was in lockdown.
HRmagazine.co.uk

UK managers quitting over stress and lack of training rather than pay

UK employees are significantly more likely to quit over stress and a lack of fulfilment than they are to quit over pay, a survey by learning platform 360Learning has shown. The problem was especially severe among managers. The Great Resignation:. Nearly half (44%) of the managers polled who had quit...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Sense of 'professionalism' linked to unethical behavior

Employees or managers who view themselves as professional are more vulnerable to unethical behavior such as conflicts of interest, a new Cornell study finds. Safeguards from bias are more likely to fail in people with a high self-concept of professionalism, according to the study, "The Professionalism Paradox: Professionalism Increases Vulnerability to Conflicts of Interest," published Jan. 17 in the journal Academy of Management Perspectives.
ECONOMY

