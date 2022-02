Click here to read the full article. Fueled in no small part by international streamers looking to entrench their market share, production days skyrocketed across the European continent in 2021. But if the last year marked a gold rush for both service providers and content hungry viewers, independent producers have been feeling the squeeze. “It’s not a golden age when it comes to IP retention,” said Katharina Hiersemenzel, senior VP public policy of German mini-major Constantin Film. “It’s been more of a step backwards, and that’s very dangerous for us, because [we don’t want to] become mere service producers in the...

WORLD ・ 13 HOURS AGO